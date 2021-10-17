HBO Max has announced that the prequel drama series Pennyworth starring the titular butler of Batman has been renewed for a third season and will be arriving on the streaming service along with the first two seasons in 2022.

Announced at DC FanDome, the drama series takes place in the 1960's and follows Alfred Pennyworth, played by Jack Bannon, who works as security for a young billionaire known as Thomas Wayne, played by Ben Aldridge. The season begins after a five year time jump and with the civil war at an end, a new cultural revolution has begun to sweep through the world. This wave of revolution has changed the world for better and worse, with a new age of superheroes and supervillains rising in its wake.

Alongside Bannon and Aldridge, the season three cast also includes Emma Paetz as Martha Kane, Paloma Faith as Bet Sykes, Ryan Fletcher as Wallace "Daveboy" McDougal, Dorothy Atkinson as Mary Pennyworth, Ramon Tikaram as Detective Inspector Aziz, Harriet Slater as Sandra Onslow, and Simon Manyonda as Lucius Fox. The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television with Bruno Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon, and John Stephens serving as executive producers.

The series debuted in 2019 with its first two seasons airing on Epix. After the second season wrapped in April of 2021, reports started to circulate about negotiations between the series' producers and Epix for a move from the streaming service to HBO Max. This announcement confirms these reports as the series will be joining other DC properties such as Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, and Young Justice as well as the upcoming spin-off series Peacemaker.

Pennyworth season three will premiere sometime in 2022 on HBO Max. You can watch the announcement trailer for the upcoming return of the series down below.

