Last October, it was announced that Pennyworth, the prequel series to Gotham, was renewed for a third season and would be heading to HBO Max from its previous home on Epix. The series follows the adventures of a young Alfred Pennyworth, Batman’s trusted butler. Now, it has been announced the third season is coming with a new title that is sure to clear up any confusion on the series, Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler.

Pennyworth first premiered on Epix in 2019 and starred Jack Bannon as the titular character. The series follows the character as a young man fresh out of the British army attempting to start a security firm. But, when he gets hired by a young Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), Pennyworth finds himself wrapped up in a conspiracy that could plunge England into a civil war.

An exact reason for the tile change has not been given by the show’s producers. It could simply be for marketing reasons. Perhaps, the show’s producers were not confident fans would know what the show is about. Deciding to add “The Origin of Batman’s Butler” at the end could rope in Batman fans that otherwise might have scrolled past it on HBO Max. Or it could be a clue as to what audiences could expect in the new season. The first two seasons of the show were largely spy thriller in style. But, the mention of Batman in the title could hint toward the show steering more towards superhero elements. Fans will just have to wait to find out.

Emma Paetz as Martha Kane in 'Pennyworth' | Image via Warner Bros Television

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler is a prequel series to the FOX series Gotham, which followed a young Jim Gordon and Bruce Wayne. This series follows the young version of Gotham’s Alfred Pennyworth, played by Sean Pertwee. The series chronicles how Pennyworth would one day become the Butler to the Wayne family and caretaker of Bruce Wayne. Apart from Bannon and Albridge, Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler stars Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, and Simon Manyonda.

The series is developed by Bruno Heller who created and developed other hit shows like Gotham, The Mentalist, and Rome. Executive producers on the series include Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon, and John Stephens.

The third season of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler will premiere on HBO Max in October, the first and second seasons are available to stream on the service now. Check out the brief synopsis of the upcoming season below: