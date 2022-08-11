Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler is heading into its third season with a rebranding. The series, which brings us the life of Alfred Pennyworth before he was Batman's butler, gives us a look into the man Alfred was and how he ends up becoming the butler we know and love so much.

The cast for Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler includes Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, and Simon Manyonda. Season 3 is set to release in October and comes with a renaming of the series which could be for the better given that Pennyworth might not have been enough to get people into the series if they didn't know the famed butler of Bruce Wayne's last name.

The logline for the series is as follows:

"The DC origin series PENNYWORTH: THE ORIGIN OF BATMAN’S BUTLER follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and his wife Martha (Emma Paetz), before they become Bruce Wayne’s parents. Season three of the psychological thriller begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains."

While we get to see Alfred (Bannon) with Thomas Wayne (Aldridge) and Martha (Paetz), the series itself is a thriller and one that just lets us explore characters we knew from their time with Bruce Wayne only. The new trailer for the series has an eerie song playing as we get title cards about the series until we finally see Bannon as Alfred. "I charge for my services, but my honor isn't for sale," Alfred says with then a series of fight sequences that shows us the new title card for the series.

Frankly, a show about a hot Alfred is a fun way to look at the world of Gotham and Batman since we rarely get something focused on Alfred. If anything, he's just the butler who raised Bruce Wayne, but he is an important part of Batman's success, and we just rarely get to see how badass Alfred was. So Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler getting a third season and continuing to bring us that story? That's a delight!