HBO Max has released a brand-new trailer for Season 3 of the hit DC series Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler just a month ahead of its three-episode premiere on Thursday, October 6 which will be followed by one episode released weekly through Thursday, November 24.

The brand-new 2-minute 16-second trailer picks up 5 years after the ending of the previous season and sees Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) approached by Patrick Wayne, the father of series regular Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge). He comes to the future butler of the Wayne estate asking for help taking down a group that is using a new psycho-kinetic drug known as Lullaby State. This new psychedelic is being used as a mind control drug that makes people do things that they wouldn't do in their right mind. The trailer shows off the international team that Alfred is going to need to pull together to take down this new threat with a few other opponents that lean into the supervillain variety also being showcased. While the end of the trailer casts doubt on Alfred fixing the ensuing chaos, the charismatic Pennyworth simply replies, "Trust me."

The series debuted in 2019 with its first two seasons airing on Epix under the name Pennyworth. After the second season wrapped in April 2021, reports started to circulate about negotiations between the series' producers and Epix for a move over to HBO Max, with the series being renewed for a third season at HBO Max in October 2021. By moving to its new streaming service home, it joins an expansive catalog of DC content and properties. The third season of the series then received the "Origins of Batman's Butler" subtitle back in early August 2022. The first two seasons of Pennyworth were also made available on HBO Max.

Image via HBO Max

Joining Bannon and Aldridge on the cast of the series is Emma Paetz as Martha Wayne, Thomas's wife and mother to Bruce Wayne as well as Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, and Simon Manyonda. The upcoming third season will contain 10 episodes.

The series as a whole is based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler comes from Warner Bros. Television and is executive produced by Bruno Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon, and John Stephens. The series is produced in the UK at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler makes its debut on HBO Max on October 6 with three episodes with new episodes releasing weekly following that until November 24, as mentioned above. Check out the new trailer as well as read the season's official logline down below: