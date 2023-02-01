Another DC drama is done at HBO Max. This time, Batman's butler Alfred is out of business as the streamer canceled the origin series Pennyworth after three seasons.

Pennyworth didn't start out on HBO Max, but showrunner and producer Bruno Heller primarily credited the streamer for aiding its growth after its second season.

Originally an Epix series that premiered in 2019, the show migrated to HBO Max with its third season and formally rebranded itself as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler. Its presence on the streamer, along with the new name that more clearly tied it to the Batman lore, landed it a much wider audience among superhero fans. Critics praised the series, but audiences especially adored it, giving it a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series followed Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) as he formed a security firm in 1960s London after his days as a SAS soldier and began his long employment with the Wayne family. Ben Aldridge and Emma Paetz starred as Thomas and Martha Wayne respectively along with Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, and Simon Manyonda. Heller developed and produced the series with Danny Cannon based on the characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. Executive producers also included Matthew Patnick and John Stephens.

As DC looks to restructure, a number of prominent series are going by the wayside. Before Pennyworth was axed, both Doom Patrol and Titans met their end with their respective fourth seasons. Before that, other DC shows including Stargirl and The Flash were canceled as the David Zaslav regime took over. Pennyworth's cancelation is especially notable as it comes in the wake of James Gunn and Peter Safran's reveal of their extensive plan to create a new slate of interconnected films and TV shows under the rebooted DCU.

Read the Official Statement From HBO Max on Pennyworth Below

A spokesperson for HBO Max released a statement thanking the creators for all they had done in creating a successful and creative origin for one of the most beloved characters in Batman history:

While HBO Max is not moving forward with another season of ‘Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler,’ we are very thankful to creator Bruno Heller and executive producers Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon and John Stephens, along with Warner Bros. Television, for their brilliant, unique, gripping depiction of the origin of Alfred Pennyworth, one of the most iconic characters in the Batman world. An incredible blend of action, drama and humor, for three seasons, ‘Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler’ has taken fans on a mind-bending ride into Alfred’s eccentric world and the beginnings of cutting-edge super heroes and super villains.

All three seasons of Pennyworth are still available to watch on HBO Max.