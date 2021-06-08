Netflix has just given a previously untitled project starring Mike Myers a title: The Pentaverate. Myers serves as creator and executive producer, as well as playing seven different characters. The series co-stars Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele), Debi Mazar (Entourage), Richard McCabe (Eye in the Sky), Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous), and Lydia West (It’s a Sin). Tim Kirkby, who has directed episodes of Veep, Brockmire, and the pilot of Fleabag, will direct all six episodes of the limited series.

The Pentaverate seems to follow a secret group of five men who have been controlling world events since the Black Plague of 1347. A journalist will get in over his head and possibly risk exposing the group. It seems that details on the limited series are purposefully vague. It sounds mysterious, timely, and also hilarious since Myers will be starring as several different characters. Production on The Pentaverate is currently underway.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: All That Glitters Is Gold: 'Shrek' Is Finally Coming to 4K Blu-ray and Digital

This seems like a comedy comeback for Myers, who hasn’t headlined a major live-action comedy project since 2008’s notorious bomb, The Love Guru. The beloved comedic actor appeared in two films in 2018, Bohemian Rhapsody and Terminal, and has returned to voice Shrek in 2010’s Shrek Forever After and several shorts throughout the decade, but the star-power he once had in the world of comedy seemed to be dissipating. Myers’ schtick has always been to play many hilarious characters in one project, so The Pentaverate seems to be a return to form. To see someone like Myers jump on the streaming bandwagon is very exciting, especially since the hilarious actor will likely have a massive amount of creative control. Myers will also soon be appearing in the newest film by David O. Russell.

Since The Pentaverate is currently filming, the series doesn't have a debut date yet. Check out the official logline for The Pentaverate below:

“What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!”

KEEP READING: Jenna Ortega to Play Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton's Live-Action Netflix Series

Share Share Tweet Email

'Black Widow' Gets IMAX-Exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratio; New Image Shows Why That Matters The long-delayed film finally hits theaters this July.

Read Next