Collider is happy to exclusively reveal the announcement of a brand-new collaboration between Prime Video's The People We Hate at The Wedding and meme site Awkward Family Photos (AFP) ahead of the film's premiere on November 18. The collaboration event will be called “The Portraits We Hate at the Wedding” and will be held on November 11 and 12 from 10 AM - 7 PM PST each day at the Westfield Century City Level 2 in front of HRB at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90067.

The collaboration will see the pair hosting a LA pop-up experience to celebrate the upcoming film about a dysfunctional family that will be put to the test as a wedding threatens to either pull them apart or bring them closer together. “The Portraits We Hate at the Wedding” invites people to celebrate the imperfections of family and relationships and asks those visiting to “embrace their awkwardness" with a series of fun and humorous portraits. There will also be select times when visitors will be able to receive special prizes.

For those unable to attend the in-person pop-up event, Awkward Family Photos is also hosting an online contest in support of the film, where entrants can submit their own awkward wedding, family, and holiday photos to the official AFP Facebook and Instagram accounts. Entries can be entered up until December 1 with prizes being awarded to the best photos!

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Grant Ginder, The People We Hate at the Wedding follows Alice and Paul, played by Kristen Bell and Ben Platt, respectively. these two dysfunctional siblings, along with their always-optimistic mom (Allison Janney), attend the British wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). This event of bringing people together will be the final test to see if this family can fix their differences.

The film is directed by Emmy winner Claire Scanlon, who is known for directing episodes of comedy series such as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Fresh Off the Boat, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Films that she has previously directed include the Netflix rom-com Set It Up and Kimmy vs. The Reverend. Bob's Burgers alums Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux co-wrote the adapted screenplay The duo is currently working on the script for the upcoming MCU debut of the Merc with the Mouth, Deadpool 3.

Where to Watch The People We Hate at the Wedding

The People We Hate at the Wedding will stream exclusively on Prime Video globally beginning November 18. You can check out the trailer for the upcoming comedy as well as read the film's official synopsis down below.