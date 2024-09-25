Get ready to meet some more people on vacation. The new film adaptation of Emily Henry's bestselling People We Meet on Vacation has added five new stars. Miles Heizer, Alice Lee, Tommy Do, Alan Ruck, and Molly Shannon have all joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix film. Based on Henry's 2021 bestselling romance novel, People We Meet on Vacation focuses on platonic best friends Poppy Wright (Emily Bader, My Lady Jane) and Alex Nilsen (Tom Blyth, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes); she's a free-spirited travel blogger, and he's a mild-mannered homebody.

Nevertheless, the two always spend a summer vacation together; but this time, it's different. Could the duo finally realize what everyone else already realizes — that they're a perfect romantic match? In addition to the two leads and the new additions, the film will also star Sarah Catherine Hook (The White Lotus), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris), and Lukas Gage (Fargo). The film is the first of a number of Henry adaptations to go into production; she has sold over 2.4 million books worldwide, and all five of her adult romance novels have been optioned for screen adaptations.

Miles Heizer is best known for his roles in Parenthood and 13 Reasons Why; he can next be seen alongside Vera Farmiga in the upcoming Netflix military drama series The Corps. Alice Lee starred in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and voices Lois Lane on Adult Swim's My Adventures With Superman; she is set to star in the upcoming spin-off Suits: L.A. Tommy Do has appeared on Hacks, Night Court, and The Other Two; he will star with Zoey Deutch, Jonah Hauer-King, and Ruby Cruz in The Threesome. Alan Ruck broke out as second banana Cameron in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and starred alongside Michael J. Fox in Spin City; recently, he starred as Connor Roy on HBO's Succession. Molly Shannon is a veteran of Saturday Night Live; she currently stars in the fourth season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

People We Meet on Vacation is directed by Brett Haley (Hearts Beat Loud). It is produced by Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner, and executive produced by Temple Hill’s Laura Quicksilver; Erin Siminoff is overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.

People We Meet on Vacation is currently in production; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. You can watch Shannon in the latest season of Only Murders on Hulu.

