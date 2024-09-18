Netflix has an original movie dominating the streaming charts with Rebel Ridge, but one of its upcoming projects is filling out its cast with some major stars. The streaming service announced on its official X account that Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, and Lukas Gage have all joined the cast of People We Meet on Vacation, the film adaptation of Emily Henry's best-selling novel. 3000 Pictures has also teamed up with Henry and Netflix to adapt the novel, which is the first of Henry's works to be put to the screen. Hook is best known for her work in The White Lotus, Jamil is known for starring in The Good Place and She-Hulk, Laviscount plays Alfie in Emily in Paris, and Gage is best known for his upcoming role in Smile 2.

Hook, Jamil, Laviscount, and Gage join Emily Bader and Tom Blyth in the cast of People We Meet on Vacation. Bader is best known for her role in My Lady Jane, the Prime Video original fairy tale drama. She also starred as Margot in the 2021 sequel, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, which was helmed by William Eubank and is currently streaming on Paramount+. Blyth most recently starred in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes alongside Rachel Zegler, but is also known for his role as William H. Bonney in Billy the Kid, Archie Baldwin in The Gilded Age, Glen Byam Shaw in Benediction, and the feral child in Robin Hood, the 2010 action epic starring Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Macfadyen and the late William Hurt.

Who Is Directing ‘People We Meet on Vacation’?

Brett Haley has been tapped to direct the young, star-studded cast in People We Meet on Vacation, and his best known works have come in I'll See You in My Dreams, the 2015 romantic comedy starring Sam Elliot, Hearts Beat Loud, the 2018 drama starring Nick Offerman, and All the Bright Places, the 2020 romance drama starring Elle Fanning which is currently streaming on Netflix. Haley most recently directed All Together Now, the coming-of-age teen drama starring Judy Reyes and Justina Machado which is also streaming on Netflix.

People We Meet on Vacation does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage and watch Lucien Laviscount in the most recent season of Emily in Paris, now streaming on Netflix.

