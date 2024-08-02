The Big Picture The beloved novel People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry will be adapted into a film with Tom Blyth and Emily Bader as leads.

The romantic comedy explores the friendship between free-spirited Poppy and reserved Alex, questioning if there's more between them.

The novel became a sensation, debuting at #1 on the NYT bestseller list, selling over 2 million copies, and winning the Goodreads Choice Award for Romance.

The beloved novel People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry is set to make its big-screen debut, with Tom Blyth and Emily Bader cast as the leads. The adaptation marks the first of Henry's best-selling novels to enter production, spearheaded by Netflix in partnership with 3000 Pictures. The romantic comedy, directed by Brett Haley, promises to bring the charming and heartfelt story to life for fans and new audiences alike.

People We Meet On Vacation follows the story of Poppy, a free-spirited woman, and Alex, her more reserved best friend. Despite living in different cities, the two have shared a tradition of spending summer vacations together for a decade. The story explores the complexities of their friendship as they begin to question if there’s something more between them, a question that has been apparent to everyone around them but themselves.

The novel, published by Berkley in 2021, quickly became a sensation, debuting at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and maintaining its position for over a year. It has sold more than 2 million copies in the U.S., becoming Henry’s highest-selling book. The book also won the Goodreads Choice Award for Romance and was named one of the best books of 2021 by Kirkus Reviews. Henry's other works, including Beach Read, Book Lovers, and Happy Place, have also been optioned for screen adaptations.

Who's Leading 'People We Meet on Vacation'?

Blyth, fresh off his lead role in Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, will lead the project. Blyth has been busy with a slew of projects, including the independent feature Plainclothes, the prison drama Wasteman, and the film adaptation of the popular Ubisoft video game Watch Dogs. He is also set to star in Michael Winterbottom’s adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s A Farewell to Arms and reprised his role in the second season of the MGM+ series Billy The Kid. Bader, known for her role in Amazon Prime Video’s My Lady Jane, will bring her talents to the film, promising a delightful portrayal of Poppy. Bader has also been seen in the independent feature Fresh Kills.

As the film moves into production, fans of Henry’s work and newcomers alike will be buzzing to watch what will hopefully be a faithful and engaging adaptation of People We Meet On Vacation. Stay tuned for more updates on People We Meet on Vacation as the project progresses!