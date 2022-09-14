The People’s Joker is embracing the playful tagline, “An illegal queer coming of age comic book movie by Vera Drew,” but it seems as though Warner Bros. is taking things a bit more seriously. The TIFF website just revealed that The People’s Joker has been withdrawn from the film festival due to “rights issues.”

The movie is an expression of Drew’s personal truth via popular DC characters like The Joker, Harley Quinn, Batman, and more. In the film, Drew stars as Joker, an aspiring clown grappling with “gender identity, first love, and old foes all while founding an illegal comedy theater in Gotham City.” The production is a filmmaking feat that saw Drew open the creative process to other artists, musicians, and animators eager to contribute to a project that could resonate with audiences that big budget superhero movies very, very, very, rarely speak to through their narratives. It’s a film that only came together due to Drew’s drive and ability to inspire others to see this vision through to the finish line.

While it’s a little unclear exactly where that finish line stands at this point, not only did The People’s Joker get to hold a World Premiere screening before being removed from the line-up, but I also had the opportunity to chat with the team behind the film before this news broke. Writer, director and star Vera Drew, writer Bri LeRose, and star Nathan Faustyn all visited the Collider Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl to discuss how they got this one-of-a-kind film off the ground and also weighed in on the legality of the project. You can watch the full chat in the video interview at the top of this article, or you can read the conversation in transcript form below.

COLLIDER: I have a feeling you're going to get asked this a lot at the festival, but when it's a festival premiere, a lot of our audience does not know what your movie is just yet, so can you give us a brief synopsis of The People's Joker?

VERA DREW: For sure. The People's Joker is an illegal queer coming-of-age comic book movie about an unfunny transgender clown named Joker who starts an illegal comedy theater in a town called Gotham City.

If that didn't pique someone's interest, there's something wrong with them. Before digging into the movie itself, I wanted to know a little more about your background Vera, because I know you've worked with Tim [Heidecker] and Eric [Andre] before, and they are one-of-a-kind creators themselves, so how has working with them influenced the filmmaker you are now and want to become in the future?

DREW: Well, when I was in film school, I was obsessed with experimental film, and particularly Kenneth Anger and Maya Darren and stuff, and I think even back then, in my head, I was like, "This is what I'll do for a living. I'll be an experimental filmmaker," and I would never have made a living off of that, and I discovered Tim and Eric around that time, and it was like, "This is the closest I can get to it." These are really pushing the medium forward with analog and VHS and stuff. Such a great environment to come up in and learn all the stuff that I had to learn to ever pull off any of the stuff we did in this movie.

They're one of the most traumatizing interviews I've ever done. I knew what I was in for when I agreed to sit down for a 20-minute on-camera interview, but it was literally 20 minutes of the two of them pretending to bake bread under their hat, and I'm just sitting there trying to ask my thoughtful questions about filmmaking.

DREW: Yeah, well there was your mistake.

I've learned my lesson. If we ever meet again, I will be baking bread under my hat.

DREW: I like to think they've softened a little bit, so hopefully, maybe, you'll be able to have a real conversation with them if you see them again.

One can dream. One can dream. All right, Bria, I want to phrase this right. I heard that you commissioned a found footage remix of Todd Phillips' Joker movie. What exactly does that mean and what inspired that?

BRIA LeROSE: Great question, Perri. We were talking about, specifically, it was when Joker was coming out and Todd Phillips had said something about pivoting from making comedy to making drama, and Vera and I had worked together quite a bit, and had never even come close to being able to do what Todd Phillips had done in comedy, so I was salty. I was salty about that comment. I wanted to see what would happen if we just clowned around with Joker. So I believe it was over the lunch table one day, we threw it out, and then I Venmo'd Vera $12, and we were off to the races, and here we are. A typical TIFF story.

DREW: I'd never gotten a commission for anything before. I've been paid to do artistic things, but the most I've ever felt like an artist. Even though she's my friend, it was like, "Oh what?" And it was $12. But yeah, that's how it started.

I feel like that receipt is something you should print out and save. Isn't it a superstition, especially when you get your first job ever and you get your first paycheck? You're supposed to save it for good luck.

LeROSE: I would like to also add that I did send another $12 last week when Vera finished the film, so the total is $24. We weren't skimping, angel investor.

DREW: I can't reveal what the budget was, but it was more than $24.

There's something about that bookend that makes me very happy. I love hearing about how collaborators find the right partners and come together. So, how did all of you meet to begin with?

DREW: We met at Abso Lutely, at Tim and Eric's production company, and Bree was a writer on numerous shows there. Nate and I had been making stuff together.

NATHAN FAUSTYN: As long as we'd known each other, really. Yeah, we did web series. We used to do stuff out of a public access station called Ho Park TV in LA, and then yeah.

DREW: We clicked right away. I'm kind of a submissive, timid person. I'm very intense, but I don't often find people that I can mock to their face, and we quickly realized, "Oh, we have a good rapport." He's like, "I could just make fun of him."

FAUSTYN: I'm a great sub. Yeah.

DREW: Yeah, he's a good sub. He's like a bottom's bottom. That's what I always used to tell people about him.

LeROSE: Should we start baking bread?

Where's my hat?

DREW: This wasn't in my media training.

FAUSTYN: It was to the point, too, where I was really excited about this project. When you said you were doing it, I'm like, "I got to find a part. I'm a comic book guy." I'm trying to think, "Oh, should I pitch myself as Commissioner Gordon or something?" And you're like, "Yeah, duh, you're the Penguin."

DREW: Yeah, I literally wrote the part for you. You're obviously Penguin. You look like a... I mean sorry, but...

LeROSE: He is allergic to fish, though.

DREW: Yeah, that's true.

So, you get the idea to make a movie, it's not really a traditional green light scenario because you did it yourselves, but what was the first moment where you went from thinking "We want to make this movie," to "It's actually going to happen, and we're going to finish it, too?"

DREW: When the commission was presented, I started making a found footage Joker movie using Todd Phillips' movie, and Batman Forever, and sixties Batman, and making this big almost 'everything is terrible' style mashup of it. And really, in that process, and also just thinking about these characters is... It's shoved down our throats all the time. They're like, "These are the modern myths," and, "Oh, it's so important," which is really just propaganda created by our government so that Marvel movies keep getting made. But really thinking about it is if these are modern myths. Myth is about exploring coming-of-age and coming into being; so really, all the themes just kind of presented themselves, and Bria said this the other day and put it best. From every step of the way, we were just having fun and not really obsessing about consequences. Which is, for me, my therapist is very proud of me for that. But yeah, I think that's why it really worked. We just followed the joy.

So incredibly refreshing to hear that. I feel we always talk about a movie, it's a script, and then it changes during production, and then it changes during the edit. I feel like this is an extreme example of that. So, what would you all say is the biggest difference between how you envision this film turning out don ay one of shooting to what we get in the final cut of it?

FAUSTYN: I mean for me, it was just like your brain works differently, that you visualize this stuff in this intense and insane way where you're like, "Okay, so we're going to do this shot, and we're going to be walking, then it's going to do Reservoir Dogs type house panning and stuff." I'm like, "Okay, so what does that mean for me to do?" And you're like, "Take one step forward, turn slightly to your right." Okay. And then that looks awesome. It looks amazing.

DREW: We had a work-in-progress screening with some friends and family and crew and stuff, and it was particularly really nice to watch Nate's face, because I could tell while he was watching the movie like, "Oh, Nate didn't think this was going to be good." Nate thought this was going to just be something maybe 20 of our friends would watch in a smelly warehouse somewhere in Highland Park.

FAUSTYN: It blew my mind, and it was [the] same thing to toot both your horns. I got this script, and I was like "This is like a cave painting," I don't know what it is, and it's just... "Think about Batman Forever."

DREW: This is you tooting our horn.

LeROSE: Yeah, that was the worst toot I've ever heard in my life.

FAUSTYN: This is a four-dimensional chest. That's what I'm trying to say!

DREW: I see.

I don't think I've ever heard someone describe a script as a cave painting before.

DREW: We're going to talk about this later.

LeROSE: I hope Werner Herzog is not in the elevator on the way down because we're going to have a fight.

Oh my god, I have so many questions. You just brought up that you did a work-in-progress screening, and that part of the process always fascinates me because it is important to share your movie and to be able to take notes. But it is also equally as important to know when notes should not be taken because they'll tamper with your original vision. How is it finding that balance?

DREW: With this, it actually was really easy because the whole spirit of this production was, "I'm going to break every single rule that I was taught in comedy, in presenting my gender, in what we're told superhero movies should be about." So really, when I would get a note that would make me go like, "Ah," it would actually be really easy for me to go like, "No, thank you, actually. We're going to do this."

I mean there [are] a lot of things in the movie that have... Batman, in the movie, is not a great guy. He's a fascist billionaire who is a down-low gay and also has some other skeletons in his closet. And that has really rubbed some people the wrong way, and I think that was even something we were nervous about broaching. I really miss dangerous comedy, and dangerous films that don't take cheap shots at people. So yeah, I think that was just the mantra from the beginning.

I need to ask about the illegal nature of it. I liked your answer to this in the press notes, but really, because I know that parody law and all those types of rules, it's very gray area kind of stuff. What actually is the illegal nature of this movie? Is it truly illegal to the point, this is very businessy, but to the point where getting a distributor might be a scary situation, because can they distribute it?

DREW: I think this film can be 100% distributed. It is completely protected under fair use and copyright law. Like a parody law. The only thing that makes it weird in both of those categories is nobody's ever taken characters and IP and really personalized it in this way. So I think that's the thing that really kind of makes it seem a lot more dangerous than I actually think it is. I mean, I get it, look, I put an "illegal comic book movie" on the poster, but that was just to get your butts in the seats.

Mission accomplished.

DREW: There's literally no reason for anybody to worry, I think about legal repercussions with this. Without getting into it, we've gone really far to ensure that we could do this. I probably wouldn't have spent two years of my life making an actually illegal Joker movie.

If you could give one actionable piece of advice to anyone out there who winds up getting inspired by your movie and wants to put a similar twist on another popular film franchise out there, what would it be?

DREW: Do it. I got away with it, and so can you.

FAUSTYN: Absolutely. No respect for corporate IP.

LeROSE: And get people who will do it with you.

DREW: Yeah.

LeROSE: I mean there's... How many artists contributed to this? Over a hundred?

DREW: Yeah, it's crazy. From all over the globe, really just pull your resources and... This took me so long to learn, even after 10 years of working in TV and stuff. It's just like, don't wait for somebody to tell you that it's okay to make the movie that you've been aching to make for a long time. Just go out there and just do it.

To learn a little more about the process of what it took to make this, I'll go your way with this. What can you share about the green screen experience and maybe even specific advice you could give to someone out there who is like, "I can't shoot something on green screen. It's too difficult."

FAUSTYN: No, it was pretty bananas, just because; A, it taught me a little bit about trust even though we worked together for on tons of stuff. But this was a different thing. And also, we shot it in the middle of the pro-vaccine pandemic. And so, trusting that the makeup artist putting my prosthetic on also was taking all of that stuff. The whole thing just felt... Trust... If I trust, and then look what paid off. I'm here talking to you.

DREW: Yeah, it really was just more so than anything I've done. Just like you said, it was about friendship. And I think I even told Nate, "I need you there for the entire shoot." He got paid for the entire shoot, he didn't stay for the entire shoot.

But regardless, it was really sweet when I said I need you there because you are my family, and that really was the vibe, I think. Everybody says that, but it was a scary time to be alive, let alone making anything.

I feel like making something powers anyone through that scary time to be alive. If I couldn't make things during that period of lockdown, I don't know how healthy I would be now.

DREW: No. And honestly, this movie wouldn't exist without the early lockdown, because I was no longer getting hired for anything, because believe it or not, when COVID hit, people weren't like, "Oh, we need alternative comedy right now."

LeROSE: Yeah, it was not an essential service, randomly.

DREW: I'm going to try to get my student loans forgiven for it. It really was just like we have the time to finally really devote to something like this.

One specific person I wanted to ask how they got involved, Bob Odenkirk. He's on the brain right now. It's Emmy Day.

DREW: Oh yeah, no. I mean. That's still so surreal because Bob the Goon was always in the script, and it was always a question of who could play this part, because it also wasn't really a well-developed role. It was just, I want this weird Bob the Goon character in it. It was like, "What famous Bobs do I kind of know?" And one was Odenkirk, because I worked with him on Birthday Boys. But I was very nervous to ask him because, A, I was pretending to be a different gender at the time. And B, he always used to get my name wrong. He's the nicest man I've ever worked with.

I feel better about this now.

DREW: You could have worked on Mr. Show. I actually called [Tim] Heidecker, and was like, "Can you cash in one of your [favors]. I'm sure you have a limited amount of favors with him left." And he hooked it up, and I had a call with Bob, and it was literally a half-hour phone call where we talked about the part, and it was really cool. He listened to me ramble about all my highfalutin ideas about this illegal movie, and his only request was, "I'll do it. I want to do it. I think it's great. I think you're great, but just make me look kind of fucked up. Give me a big scar, something. Cause I don't want people to think like, 'Oh it's cool, Bob's in it, blah, blah blah.'" And that's definitely what we were doing. It was definitely like, "Look, Bob Odenkirk is in the movie, but we gave him a giant scar." You can still tell it's Bob Odenkirk.

I love that he got involved. I have to let you guys go soon. So to wrap it up here, I am curious because of what you're doing here. Is there any traditional big-budget studio, superhero movie out there that's breaking the mold in a way that you find creatively exciting, and wish more movies on that scale would do to change the industry and change the genre for the better going forward?

FAUSTYN: I don't know. I liked The Suicide Squad. That was fun. Morbius of course.

That's the keyword.

DREW: I do think Todd Phillips' Joker... I loved it. It really did inspire me and spoke to me in a way that was like, "It's really cool that there's a movie, a comic book movie, let alone one that makes a billion dollars, about mental illness and poverty, and where that all intersects." I think part of the thing with this movie is, I want to see big-budget IPs get the kind of treatment that you're talking about where, because it is such a wonderful genre that you can play in, and we really, along the way, realized you can do anything in this world. So why can't you unpack real human emotion and themes and stuff? Hopefully, we have an answer the next time we're asked that question because I don't really have one right now, I don't think.

You're maybe creating an answer with your own movie, and hopefully inspiring others out there that way.

DREW: I can't wait to see a major studio try to rip this off in some way. It's going to be really funny to watch.

I am counting down the seconds until I can see that happen.

DREW: Oh wow.

LeROSE: What I will say is that if there are people in positions of power in studios who are willing to just say yes to stuff, then I think something like this is possible on a much larger scale. Because we had nobody telling us "No," and I think that's why it wound up the way that it did.

DREW: I'm so tired of hearing people say the world's ending and cinemas ending, and all that stuff. I do feel like we're almost at a starting over point. I don't know. I have hope for that. I really do have hope for that.

