Manny Jacinto may be navigating the sting of The Acolyte's unexpected cancellation, but he's far from sidelined in the race for People's coveted "Sexiest Man Alive" title. Known for his breakout role as the lovable but dim-witted Jason Mendoza on The Good Place, Jacinto's smouldering good looks and effortless charm have earned him a devoted fanbase. And though his Star Wars journey may have ended prematurely, his status as a rising heartthrob remains firmly intact.

With his killer smile and the kind of abs that make you wonder if he's made a pact with the Force, Jacinto is among the top contenders for 2024’s "Biggest Heartthrob." He'll be competing against fellow dashing stars like Euphoria's Jacob Elordi and Red, White & Royal Blue's Nicholas Galitzine. These three have become the faces of a new generation of on-screen charm, each vying to claim the crown of sexiest up-and-comer.

Who Else is in a Sexy Battle?

But the battle for sex appeal doesn’t stop there. Hollywood box office heroes like Glen Powell, Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling, and Hugh Jackman are duking it out for “Sexiest Summer Action Star” — because who doesn’t want to know which hero makes their heart race fastest? Robert Pattinson, however, is up for People's "Sexiest New Dad" award, which, let’s be honest, feels like a parody of itself (we’re sure changing diapers and getting spewed on have never looked sexier).

Meanwhile, Denzel Washington holds down the fort in the "Sexiest Long-Married Star" category — celebrating over 25 years of marriage and still giving everyone relationship goals. For the animal lovers out there, Simu Liu and Dave Bautista are vying for the highly competitive “Sexiest Dog Dad” title, which is sure to bring some heartwarming (and hilarious) puppy pics to the mix.

And of course, we couldn’t forget the DIY lovers — The Property Brothers are all in for “Sexiest Handy Man,” because who doesn’t swoon at a guy who is proficient in tool handling? Meanwhile, Barry Keoghan and Kyle McLachlan are neck-and-neck for the all-important "Who Makes BRAT Look Sexiest?" award because, after all, it is a brat summer, and we’re living for it.

If tattoos are your thing, Jeremy Allen White’s ink has placed him firmly in the “Best Tattoos” category, while Ethan Hawke and Shemar Moore compete for the ultimate title of “Gen seXiest”—giving us all the Gen-X vibes we didn’t know we needed. And for all the musical theatre lovers, Jonathan Bailey is flying high in the race for "Which Sexy Fiyero Makes You Want to Fly?"

The race is as tight as ever, and while Jacinto’s The Acolyte future may be uncertain, his place in the pantheon of sex symbols is very much secure.