Join the fun with Peppa Pig in her newest, exciting adventure as Outright Games, in partnership with Hasbro, have today announced the brand-new adventure video game My Friend Peppa Pig. Based on the #1 globally streamed preschool kids TV show from eOne, Hasbro’s global entertainment studio, the new Peppa Pig game will launch this Autumn on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. But right now, you can get a look at the new launch trailer released today!

As the newest character in Peppa Pig’s world in My Friend Peppa Pig, players will be able to customise their very own animal avatar to play along with Peppa herself, visiting iconic locations from the TV show, including the Beach, the chilly Snowy Mountains, Peppa’s house, and even Potato City. You'll set off on a one-of-a-kind adventure and interact with beloved characters from Peppa’s World. Play with George and Mummy Pig at Peppa’s house, help Daddy Pig find his lost glasses, or jump in muddy puddles together; whatever happens in the story is up to the player. Key features include:

BUILD YOUR CHARACTER – Choose and dress your avatar

PLAY WITH PEPPA – Learn and adventure with your new friend

EXPLORE HER WORLD – Visit the beach, the Forest, Potato City and beyond

MAKE FRIENDS – Your favorite Peppa Pig characters want to meet you

GET CREATIVE – Young players star in their own unique story

“Peppa Pig is a global smash hit and we’re so excited to bring this world to life in a brand-new console video game” said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. “This is a game for all young children and their parents to enjoy together, exploring Peppa’s world in this brand-new adventure, and we couldn’t be more excited for it to release this Autumn.”

Peppa Pig is beloved around the globe and Outright Games was delighted to announce their new game will feature fully localised voice acting in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Russian, Polish, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, and Finnish. My Friend Peppa Pig launches this Autumn for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Digital priced at $39.99

