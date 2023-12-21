Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiere.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians' premiere on Disney+ was met by long-time fans of the books who spent months anxiously awaiting the new show. After the unfaithful movies, The Lightning Thief and The Sea of Monsters, fans approached the new adaption with cautious optimism. Though the books and fans have been burned before, there seems little to be afraid of after the new series goes above and beyond to cater to fans in just the first two episodes.

The show progresses through the story of Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, following Perseus Jackson (Walker Scobell) as he discovers that his father is a Greek god, which makes him a target for monsters. Percy becomes part of a dangerous world where myths are real, and he must learn to be a hero. The story is familiar to those who read the book, and the show even uses chapter titles for the episode names. But the show proves its dedication to the source material by including details from far later in the series and referencing things fans are familiar with from outside the books.

None of the Easter eggs included are glaringly obvious or even particularly noticeable to those who aren't looking. But with only the first two episodes, Percy Jackson and the Olympians look to the future by including elements and characters that are not in the first book, as well as some reference to the author and his other series. These inconsequential moments prove that the series is for the book fans because why else would they be included?

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Features a Familiar Pegasus

As the series begins, Percy explains some of the less-than-normal things in his life, showing off the supernatural things he witnessed. One story takes him back to second grade, when he notices a pegasus on top of the buildings near his school, though no one else saw the creature. There are many pegasus in the books, but the only one memorable enough to get a cameo of sorts is Blackjack.

Though the show doesn't confirm the pegasus Percy saw is Blackjack, it certainly makes sense. Blackjack is the only black pegasus described in the series, making it a rare color for the animals. So it's hard to believe the pegasus in the show sharing his appearance is coincidental. More significantly, Blackjack and Percy have a special connection throughout the series, though they didn't meet when Percy was so young. In the books, their friendship goes back to a moment in Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters when Percy frees him from captivity. Afterward, Blackjack is always willing to give Percy a ride. But why couldn't Blackjack have watched Percy before?

Though Blackjack isn't a main character, he appears many times throughout the Percy Jackson series and its spin-offs, making it onto the covers of two books. He is notable enough that fans would instantly recognize him, while his early appearance changes nothing in the story, making it the perfect Easter egg.

Mythomagic Is Already a Thing in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

When Percy meets his best friend and satyr protector, Grover (Aryan Simhadri), they can be seen playing a card game with images from the myths called mythomagic. The game relates to the odd things Percy sees, and talking about them helps him, but, at the time, he doesn't realize how much. When his situation gets more dangerous, Percy recognizes the Minotaur from that game because it looks just like the picture on the card, right down to the underwear. Grover explains that mythomagic is a form of training for demigods, who need to know monsters to survive. Depending on how well Percy did with the game, it could help him throughout the series as more monsters attack, and he will need to know what they are and how to beat them.

Mythomagic is not new to the fans, though Percy never played. It came into the series in Percy Jackson and the Titan's Curse when Percy meets a young Nico di Angelo, who is obsessed with the game. For Nico, learning that the myths are real is less scary because of his love for mythomagic. The books describe it as a game popular among mortals and demigods alike. The show changes it into a tool for half-bloods, adding a new layer to the process. This defies the books in one way, as they stress that the less a demigod knows, the safer they are from discovery. At first, Grover does his best to steer Percy away from learning about monsters, not even using their correct names. However, the show has already passed the chance for it to make a major difference.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Drops Familiar Names

Though the show centers on the Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief series, that is only the first of many books. With other series featuring different pantheons of gods, the world expands. Though the show doesn't delve into the complexities of this, it does reference one character. Grover suggests Percy make an appointment with Mr. Kane, presumably a school counselor. But the name references Rick Riordan's Kane Chronicles, which centers on the Kane siblings and their interactions with Egyptian gods. In this series, Mr. Kane is an Egyptologist, unlikely to be able to help Percy with the bullying he's experiencing, so Grover is discussing a different person, but it makes a nice nod.

Mr. Kane is not the only character who isn't in Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief to get a name-drop. The first episode also mentions D'Angelo's, as in Nico and Bianca Di Angelo, who are in the same series as Percy, but not until later. This is not about the characters, but it is an interesting inclusion. It happens when Sally (Virginia Kull) offers to pick up sandwiches for herself and Gabe (Timm Sharp) on the way home from their trip. D'Angelo's is a real sandwich shop, so it has nothing to do with Nico or Bianca. However, Sally could have offered to stop at any restaurant, and this one was chosen strategically for the reaction fans would have to the name.

There's One Recognizable Face in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

The new show is separate from the films, with no actors carrying over or appearing, but the premier isn't without a cameo. The author of the series, Rick Riordan, shows up in the first episode when Percy is receiving official discipline from Yancy Academy. After a field trip ends in disaster, no one believes what Percy saw, instead blaming him for pushing fellow student Nancy Bobofit (Olivea Morton) into the fountain. As they go over the incident, Percy and Grover face the principal, who has Mr. Brunner (Glynn Turman), the Latin teacher who uses a wheelchair to hide his centaur legs, on one side. On the other side of the principal is a nameless teacher, played by Rick Riordan.

This is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it part, and Riordan doesn't say a single line, yet his presence is notable. If nothing else, his cameo gives the show the author's seal of approval, which the films never got. Riordan worked on the show, so it's not totally surprising that he would appear, but this specific part is fitting as he was a teacher for many years before his books' success. Certainly, Riordan doesn't appear in his own books, but between years of interviews and pictures in the back of his books, fans recognize his face.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Already Brought In a Character From Later Books

As Percy adjusts to life at Camp Half-Blood, he meets many new people. The grumpy god of wine, Mr. D (Jason Mantzoukas), the determined and strategic leader of the Athena Cabin, Annabeth (Leah Jeffries), the daughter of Ares who picks on him, Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn), and the friendly son of Hermes, Luke (Charlie Bushnell), all play a notable role in Percy's first few days at camp. Yet there are many campers he interacts with. Without knowing who his godly parent is, Percy is assigned to Hermes Cabin, getting to know the many campers there. One such demigod is Chris Rodriguez (Andrew Alvarez). Though this is a small role in the show, Chris is friendly to Percy, sitting with him and Luke as they eat and helping explain burnt offerings to Percy. The show could have used anyone in this part, yet they picked a minor character from the books instead of making their own.

Chris does appear in the books, but not Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief. He is introduced in book 2, Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters, where Percy remembers him from the year before. Like Percy, Chirs is stuck in the Hermes Cabin because he doesn't know who his godly parent is, but he has attended camp much longer. He becomes one of the demigods to leave Camp Half-Blood and oppose the gods but eventually has a change of heart. Later, Chris becomes Clarisse's boyfriend. In the books, Chris remains a very minor character until Percy Jackson and the Battle of the Labyrinth, which makes it interesting that the show is already setting him up. Yet it shows their attention to detail and will make his character arc more significant down the line.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. with new episodes on Wednesdays.

