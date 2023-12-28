Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 3.

The Big Picture Percy Jackson and the Olympians pays attention to detail from the book series, including nods and Easter eggs for fans.

The show includes cameos by important characters like Charles Beckendorf, hinting at future events in the series.

The portrayal of the gods' cruelty and their mistreatment of demigods sets up the central conflict of the series.

After an eventful two-episode premiere, Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns for Episode 3, "We Visit a Garden Gnome Emporium," with just as much action. Having learned that he is a demigod and the forbidden child of Poseidon, Percy (Walker Scobell) has already made a splash at camp and gotten a dangerous quest. After he receives a foreboding prophecy, Percy chooses his best friend, Grover (Aryan Simhadri), and a talented demigod with whom he doesn't always get along, Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), to journey with him. As they leave Camo Half-Blood, the trio faces dangers almost immediately, but that is to be expected.

Although there are some significant changes to the story, the show honors Rick Riordan's book with attention to detail. Not only does the Disney+ series follow the basic plot of Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, but it is already looking to the future by including nods just for book fans. Like the episodes before, there are plenty of references to the book series' later material, including characters and ideas before their introduction in the books. With these Easter eggs, even those who know the story must watch closely to catch everything.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt; with his friend's help, Percy must restore order to Olympus. Release Date December 20, 2023 Creator Rick Riordan, Jonathan E. Steinberg Cast Toby Stephens Walker Scobell , Leah Jeffries , Aryan Simhadri , Lance Reddick Genres Action , Fantasy Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) Percy Jackson & The Olympians

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Episode 3 Has Another Camper Cameo

Image via Disney+

While Episode 2, "I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom," introduced many demigods at Camp Half-Blood, one in particular was an early addition to the series. Chris Rodriguez (Andrew Alvarez), who is not in the first book, made a brief appearance. Before leaving Camp, Episode 3 plays a similar trick, though more indirectly. As Percy chooses his companions for the quest, Chiron (Glynn Turman) lines up the most promising candidates. As the camera pans over the demigods, one face may look familiar. Though, unlike Chris, no names are listed, one demigod who appears fits the description of an important character from the end of the Percy Jackson series.

Charles Beckendorf is a child of Hephaestus who becomes friends with Percy in his subsequent years at Camp Half-Blood, not appearing until the second book. As the leader of his cabin, Beckendorf is an accomplished demigod by his first appearance, making him one of the many campers implied to be present during Percy's first summer, so his presence fits in the show. Though the cameo is unconfirmed, having a character that looks like Beckendorf among Chiron's suggestions is notable.

Was That Blackjack in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Again?

Image via Disney+

In Episode 1, "I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-algebra Teacher," a black pegasus appeared, looking like Blackjack, Percy's trusty flying friend from later in the series. The appearance occurs in a brief flashback to Percy's childhood, but Episode 3 brings him back. This time, Blackjack is at Camp Half-Blood, talking to Grover, who is cleaning up after the pegasi, as a punishment for telling Percy about his mother's survival. Though, like Beckendorf, Blackjack's name is not given, there are a few clues that this pegasus is the recognizable character.

First, throughout the book series and the spin-offs, only one black pegasus is mentioned, suggesting that it is a unique color. Perhaps more importantly, Grover comments on what the animal has been eating. Though the moment is intended as a joke, it could also be a hint. Blackjack is particularly food-motivated in the books, especially human food, which isn't standard for pegasi. Though Blackjack's past isn't addressed, he is not at Camp Half-Blood when Percy meets him, so maybe this pegasus isn't intended to be Blackjack, just to remind fans of him. However, the show could be filling in Blackjack's history before he gets captured by Percy's enemies. Whatever the case, the show is at least alluding to the character.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Questions Who the Real Monsters Are

Close

Introducing one of the central conflicts early, Percy Jackson and the Olympians highlights the problem with the gods. Episode 2 introduced the conflict with Percy specifically, as he began to resent his father, but Episode 3 spends more time on it. Not only does Percy resent Poseidon for abandoning him, but he learns that, despite her devotion, Annabeth's mother largely ignores her daughter. Percy even questions why the all-powerful Zeus could only save Thalia from monsters by turning her into a tree. Percy Jackson and the Olympians questions the gods by showcasing their mistreatment of demigods.

But even more specifically, the show suggests that the gods are the real monsters. In Episode 3, Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is painted as a victim. This is a significant change from the book, where Medusa is much more monstrous from the beginning. Instead, her story focuses on the cruelty of the gods. Even Percy's choice to send her head to Olympus appears even more filled with anger as he insists that he is returning the dangerous artifact to its creators. This is so important because it's the point of the rest of the series. In the later story, the demigods divide, some choosing to rebel against the gods because of the unfair treatment they received. Portraying the issue earlier in the series helps to set up the feelings that are taking root.

Hermes Appears Earlier in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

Image via Disney+

The episode also adds an appearance from Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda), who doesn't appear until Book 2. Fans expected this addition after Miranda was cast for the part, but despite its brevity, the scene includes a lot for those who know where to look. For starters, it introduces the way to Olympus itself, as Hermes rides the elevator to the 600th floor of the Empire State Building — revealing the button with a special key, as the book describes later in the series when Percy visits.

The scene also sets up Hermes' characterization. When Percy meets Hermes, he is a chill god, helping Percy on an illicit quest. Percy's sass angers many gods he interacts with, and his conversations with Mr. D (Jason Mantzoukas) in Episode 2 are the perfect example. Yet Hermes is unbothered by Percy. The show establishes his reaction to Percy's antics early as he brings the head of Medusa to Olympus, excitedly telling the other gods they won't believe what he has for them. Hermes finds humor in Percy's impertinence rather than the offense that Annabeth and Grover fear, setting him up for his later appearance.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. with new episodes on Wednesdays.

WATCH ON DISNEY+