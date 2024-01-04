Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians as well as Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson series.

As Percy Jackson and the Olympians moves rapidly through the characters' quest, Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) continue to face monsters. After encountering two furies and Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy), the quest should be getting easier. Yet Episode 4, "I Plunge to My Death," has the heroes chased by Echidna (Suzanne Cryer) and her Chimera, derailing their travel plans. They take refuge in the city's most notable landmark, the Gateway Arch, a temple to the goddess Athena, but the monster is still after them. Though this detour occurs in Rick Riordan's book, it looks slightly different. However, the episode is not lacking in references to Riordan's work.

In addition to following the plot of Riordan's Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, the show demonstrates knowledge of the beloved book series in other ways. Throughout its run, the show has dropped small Easter eggs for fans of the books, and this episode is no different. From concepts that will become important later to small nods to elements that didn't make it into the show, these moments are easy to miss if you're not looking for them. However, they display a dedication to the source material despite the changes.

The Pink Poodle Isn't Entirely Missing from 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

Understandably, the show cannot include every moment from the books, and one scene that got left behind showed the trio camping in the woods with no money or plan when they encounter a pink poodle named Gladiola, who talks to Grover. Gladiola isn't overly fond of her family and ran away, but they are offering a reward for anyone who returns her. Hearing the demigods' situation, Gladiola suggests they take her to her owners and use the reward money for their quest. This occurs after the trio faces Medusa, making it the point in the story for the dog to appear. Yet Gladiola is cut from the show. Though the moment has already passed for Gladiola's appearance in the show, she isn't entirely missing.

Though no pink poodle appears, the show references Gladiola in the opening of Episode 4, which shows Sally (Virginia Kull) with young Percy (Azriel Dalman) as he learns to swim. In this scene, Percy wears pink swim trunks with poodles, reminiscent of Gladiola and her sacrifice that helps Percy and his friends on their quest in the book. Though Gladiola doesn't appear in the series, she is not forgotten.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Includes the Ring on Annabeth's Necklace

Another Easter egg appears on Annabeth's Camp Half-Blood necklace. The show features this small bit of lore constantly, with every character wearing their beaded necklace — even Percy, who has not been at Camp long enough to get any beads, wears the cord around his neck. Yet Annabeth's has something extra. Not only does she proudly wear her many beads from her years at Camp Half-Blood, but between them hangs a ring. Though she doesn't explain why she wears it, the detail can be seen clearly in Episode 4.

When Percy wakes up from his nightmare, he asks Annabeth questions about the gods, leading her to explain parts of her past, including her relationship with her father. As she tells the story, she reaches for this ring, which, in the books, is a gift from her father. After Annabeth refused to live with him and his wife, her father sent her his Harvard class ring. Annabeth tells Percy why she ran away but doesn't mention the ring, yet the show doesn't remove it either.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Demonstrates Annabeth's Love for Architecture

Another moment in Episode 4 explores Annabeth's character, hinting at an important aspect of the character that has yet to make it into the series: her interest in architecture. As she explains how the Gateway Arch is a temple to Athena, Annabeth excitedly spouts off facts about its size, construction, and how it stands, marveling at the landmark. In the show, Annabeth hasn't shown her trademark passion for architecture, nor does this scene explore it in great depth, but for those in the know, it is telling. While Annabeth's knowledge of the Arch could be because of her dedication to her mother, it's far more.

This is just a suggestion of her larger interest. In the books, Annabeth is vocal about her love for architecture, studying architecture in her spare time, dragging Percy and Grover to the Arch just to see it, and aspiring to become an architect herself. Her passion is a significant part of the character, making her one of the few demigods with a plan for themselves outside of Camp. As the show cuts extraneous moments, including most of the time before they embark on their quest, this element never made it into the show, yet Episode 4 provides a welcomed hint of this part of her character.

Percy's Fatal Flaw Already Appeared in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

The fourth episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians also shows off Percy's fatal flaw. As the later books explain, a hero's fatal flaw is a weakness that often brings about their downfall. Percy's comes into play much later in the series, yet the show has already shown signs. For Percy specifically, it's his loyalty. Though in many ways this is a strength, Percy is loyal to the point that he will risk himself and his world-saving duty for those he loves. Not only is it dangerous, but this trait makes it easy for his enemies to manipulate him.

Episode 4 gives an example of this when Percy, who has been poisoned by the Chimera, locks Grover and Annabeth out to face the Echidna alone. Annabeth intended to stay behind because her superior training gave her a better chance. However, Percy selflessly sacrifices himself, allowing his friends to escape. Fortunately, Percy survives the encounter, but he doesn't intend to, demonstrating the loyalty he already feels towards Annabeth despite their animosity towards each other.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. with new episodes on Wednesdays.

