Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, and Charlie Bushnell have joined the cast of Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Clarisse La Rue, Nancy Bobofit, and Luke Castellan, respectively. Morton will be a guest star, while Johnson and Bushnell will be recurring guest stars. They join Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries. According to Variety's exclusive report, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and Timm Sharp will also appear as recurring guests.

Clarisse La Rue is a tough and competitive fighter and a daughter of Ares, while Luke Castellan is a son of Hermes, a Hermes cabin counselor, and the strongest swordsman in town. In the books, Percy meets both Clarisse and Luke at the demigod haven Camp Half Blood. Nancy Bobofit, on the other hand, is a mortal girl who attends Percy's middle school. In the book, she is described as a kleptomaniac, though her character description for the series suggests she has more of a strong personality than anything else.

Goodjohn has been most recently seen in the HBO Max remake of Head of the Class. The series will be Bushnell's second television role, as he was previously a series regular on Disney+'s Diary of a Future President, while Percy Jackson and the Olympians marks Morton's first significant television role.

Image via HBO

Centered around the Rick Riordan-penned young adult book series—which also received a silver screen adaptation in 2010 and 2013—the forthcoming show tells the fictional story of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod (Scobell), who is only starting to embrace his newfound superhuman abilities when the sky deity Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Percy must embark on an epic journey with his buddies Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries) to locate it and restore law and order to Olympus.

The Percy Jackson universe is officially expanding, much to the delight of fans. The new series is targeted at a broad audience, including tweens, teens, and young adults. The first season will take inspiration from The Lightning Thief book, accompanied by eight episodes.

The show's production is now beginning in Vancouver. Riordan and Jon Steinberg are writing the pilot, which will be directed by James Bobin. Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Shotz are executive producers on the show, along with Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg.

There is currently no release date scheduled for the Percy Jackson and the Olympians.