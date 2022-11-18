The lineup for Disney+'s forthcoming adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians just got a little more godly. Variety has announced that Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundson will guest star in the series as two of Olympus's own. The news follows shortly after Lin-Manuel Miranda's casting announcement.

Duplass is set to play Hades, the god of the Underworld. He's described as a misunderstood genius who's an outcast from the rest of his family. Scorned by past events, Hades "plays his cards close to the chest." Duplass is most recently known for starring in HBO Max's recently renewed series Industry, and also starred in Netflix's The Chair opposite Sandra Oh. While he has several acting credits under his belt, he's also known for being one half of filmmaking duo The Duplass Brothers with Mark Duplass. The pair has worked on projects including Somebody Somewhere, Togetherness, Room 104, and many others.

Omundson will play Hephaestus, the god of blacksmiths who became disabled when he was a baby. He's known for his strength, kindness, and mercy -- three traits he doesn't share with his siblings. Omundson recently appeared in This Is Us and has guest starred in a variety of other shows. Amongst the Supernatural fandom he's known for playing Cain (yes, the biblical one). Omundson also starred in Galavant, Psych, and more.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a new adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling series of the same name, with Season 1 aiming to adapt the first book, The Lightning Thief. It follows 12-year-old Percy (Walker Scobell), a kid who lives a seemingly ordinary life. After he's attacked, his mother reveals that he's not like the other kids -- he's a demigod. So, to protect him, Percy's mother sends him to Camp Half-Blood where he can be around other demigod children. But the danger doesn't end there, and Percy -- with the help of his new friends Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) -- sets out on a dangerous quest to stop a brewing war before it gets even worse.

The remainder of the cast offers a plethora of star power including Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Tim Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Charlie Bushnell. Riordan and Jon Steinberg co-wrote the pilot episode that's directed by James Bobin. Steinberg, Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Dan Shotz, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg executive produce.

There's currently no release date for Season 1 of the series, but it is currently aiming for a 2024 release, with filming almost completed. Watch the teaser trailer below: