Several more big names have been added to Disney+’s live-action series take on Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Variety reports that joining Percy and his pals on their epic adventures are Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, and Tim Sharp. Each of the actors will appear as guest stars in the production, which is led by Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Leah Sava Jeffries.

Centered around the Rick Riordan-penned YA novel series, which also received a turn on the silver screen back in 2010 and 2013, the series will follow the 12-year-old Percy (Scobell) who is growing into his new-found-skin as a demigod. Trouble kicks off for the young hero when Zeus believes that Percy has stolen his master lightning bolt. Hoping to get out of the entanglement quickly, Percy sets out with his best friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries) to reclaim the missing bolt and bring calm back to a now chaotic Olympus.

Known for her roles in sitcoms including Will & Grace and Party Down, Mullally will portray Alecto, a.k.a. Mrs. Dodds. A chaotic force of evil, Mrs. Dodds is Percy’s math teacher who is one of the three Furies, a group of evil deities who report to the head honcho of all things sinister — Hades. Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The League star Mantzoukas steps into the role of the cool, yet easily agitated Dionysus, but you can call him Mr. D. With his dry sense of humor, Mr. D is the head of Camp Half Blood, a camp for the demigods.

Big Little Lies and Super Pumped’s Kull will appear in the role of Percy’s mother, Sally Jackson. Willing to go to great lengths for her super powered son, she knew from his boyhood that she would eventually need to part ways with him and allow Percy to find his way within the world of Olympus. Women of the Movement and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom actor Turman will play Chiron, a.k.a. Mr. Brunner. Although he takes on the job of the school’s Latin teacher, Mr. Brunner is actually a centaur who is revered for his work training heroes and will play a big part in molding Percy into the demigod he’ll become. Finally, Sharp, known for his work in Enlighted and Blunt Talk, will portray Gabe Ugliano, Sally’s husband and Percy’s stepfather. Harsh with his words and a man who thinks only of himself, we can expect to see Gabe clash with Percy who wants his mother to be happy.

The news of the show’s latest casting coincides with the major milestone of production beginning in Vancouver. As of right now, no release date has been set, but stay tuned to Collider for more information as it becomes available.

