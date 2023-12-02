The Big Picture The highly anticipated Percy Jackson reboot series will premiere on Disney+ with two episodes on December 20, and fans at the Brazilian Comic-Con got a sneak peek at the first episode.

The series has the potential to win over audiences, as it has more time to explore the mythology and is closely monitored by author Rick Riordan himself.

Despite the potential success, the series would need a five-season arc to fully mirror the events of the novel series, and there is room for spin-offs and a follow-up series.

With just a couple of weeks left until the highly anticipated Percy Jackson and the Olympians reboot series premieres on Disney+, the streamer decided to give a little treat to audiences at the Brazilian Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) by screening the first 10 minutes the series this Saturday morning. The highly anticipated reboot is set to premiere with two episodes on December 20.

Once again, fans are invited to dive into the world of Camp Half-Blood, a place where demigods are taught how to use their powers and meet other kids who are also descendants of Greek gods. Even though the Percy Jackson film series flopped hard in cinemas and never even made it halfway through the overall story, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has the chance of winning over audiences not only because it has more time to delve into its mythology, but also because the series is closely monitored by Rick Riordan, the author of the novel series himself.

Riordan took to his blog – in which he writes frequently – to say that the initial response to the series “has been incredibly positive,” and that his friends are all saying that the Disney+ show is “finally a faithful adaptation.” He also recently celebrated the fact that trio of stars Walker Scobell (Percy), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover) are finally able to participate on press events and talk about the series now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over.

'Percy Jackson and The Olympians' Will Bid Farewell to The Late Lance Reddick

Image via Disney+

Percy Jackson will also feature a posthumous performance of Lance Reddick (John Wick 4), who died in March after playing Zeus in Season 1 of the upcoming series. Also in his blog, Riordan paid homage to the actor and stated it would be “difficult" working on the post-production of Percy Jackson and the Olympians "not just because we mourn him, but because they will remind us of how much brilliance we have lost.” Riordan also called Reddick a “thoughtful, caring and piercingly perceptive” man.

Even if Percy Jackson and the Olympians manages to wow audiences, though, it will still be a long way to go, since the series would need a five-season arc in order to truly mirror the events of the novel series. Should it become fairly popular, there’s plenty of room for spin-offs and even a follow-up series: Riordan has just released The Chalice of the Gods, which centers around a slightly older Percy Jackson who is starting to apply for college.

Disney+ premieres Percy Jackson and the Olympians on December 20 with two episodes.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt; with his friend's help, Percy must restore order to Olympus. Release Date December 20, 2023 Cast Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Lance Reddick, Toby Stephens Genres Action, Fantasy Seasons 1 Creator Rick Riordan, Jonathan E. Steinberg Streaming Service(s) Disney+

