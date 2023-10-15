Percy Jackson and The Olympians is coming soon and Disney is leaving no stone unturned to build the hype. The upcoming series blessed by author Rick Riordan looks very close to the source material and has a cast to die for. Not only does the leading trio, Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover feel fresh and promising, but the whole supporting cast is full of powerhouse performers.

Disney has unveiled new character posters to introduce the audience to what’s in store. The new posters see the late Lance Reddick as Zeus, Toby Stephens as Percy’s father Poseidon, Jay Duplass as Hades, along with Adam Copeland as Ares in very distinct looks than one can imagine – Zeus is in a suit, Ares on a motorcycle! Further, Jason Mantzoukas is seen as Dionysus AKA Mr. D, Glynn Turman is Chiron AKA Mr. Brunner, Charlie Bushnell is Luke Castellan, and Dior Goodjohn is Clarisse La Rue, all look incredible.

We also get a glimpse of Lin Manuel-Miranda as a very charming and fun Hermes in the company of Timothy Omundson’s Hephaestus, Megan Mullally’s Alecto AKA Mrs. Dodds, and Jessica Parker Kennedy looks ethereal as Medusa. Other posters see Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano, and Suzanne Cryer as Echidna.

What to Expect From ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians?’

Image via Disney Plus

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will follow its titular character a 12-year-old Percy who accidentally learns about his godly heritage. His mother sends him to Camp Half-Blood, a place made specifically for demigods like Percy to hone their powers. While at the camp, Percy learns his father is Poseidon, the god of the sea, and meets his new friends Annabeth and Grover. Things take a turn when someone steals Zeus' lightning bolt, and he believes it is Percy. Now Percy must journey across America to prove his innocence.

The series looks fun, fresh, and thrilling enough for audiences across all age groups. The characters seem to come right out of Riordan’s books which are well-loved by the fans. With an impeccable cast in front of the camera and brilliant creatives behind the series, it’s going to be a must-watch iteration for fans and casual on-lookers alike.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuts on December 20 on Disney+. You can check out the new images below: