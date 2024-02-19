Like Harry Potter, Percy Jackson is a beloved literary hero for readers of any age. The Percy Jackson book series was first brought to the screen in an adaptation directed by Chris Columbus and starring Logan Lerman as Percy. Now, Disney has adapted Percy Jackson's world into a TV series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and it is a faithful adaption to the YA novels written by Rick Riordan. The series includes an all-star cast and is being renewed for more seasons. Each book is represented by a season, and the first season starts with the first book, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief. The series stars Walker Scobell as Percy, Leah Jeffries as Annabeth, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover.

The world and characters of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are based on stories from Greek mythology. However, it adapts Greek gods, goddesses, and monsters into the modern age. In Percy's world, Zeus occupies the Empire State Building, Hades resides beneath Los Angeles and demigods, the children of the Gods, attend a camp called Camp Half-Blood, to earn their glory. The blending of Greek mythology into modern times creates a perfect opportunity for creative interpretations of characters from those stories. Percy Jackson fans love the Greek Gods, but they also are passionate about demigods and humans within this world created by Riordan.

10 Chiron

Played by Glynn Turman

At first, Percy knows Chiron as his favorite teacher, Mr. Brunner. However, he discovers that Mr. Brunner is actually Chiron, the son of Kronos and Philyra. Chiron is a centaur, and the head of Camp Half-Blood, where demigods learn and train together. Chiron is very knowledgeable about the rules of the Gods. He gives Percy a quest to retrieve Zeus' masterbolt.

Chiron takes on a mentorship role with Percy and other demigods, and this makes him a beloved character in the Percy Jackson franchise. Fans love characters who support the hero or heroes (in this case Percy, Annabeth, and Grover). He doesn't give Percy all the answers, which is a sign of a good mentor. As the director of Camp Half-Blood, he is patient and kind with the demigods, and doesn't see them as being the "other." When other teachers might not have seen anything in Percy, Chiron believed in him. He helps Percy understand the significance of the journey that he is on. Like Grover, he watched Percy in the human world to protect him from harm.

9 Hermes

Played by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hermes is the messenger to the Greek Gods and a god of travelers. Percy and Annabeth first encounter Hermes at the Lotus casino, and they find him playing cards. While some Gods might see Hermes as just a messenger, he is quite powerful. Time and space don't apply to Hermes, and this allows him to travel wherever he pleases in his taxi cab. He is the father of Luke Castellan, a demigod who is a good friend to Annabeth, as well as, Percy.

As a "delivery man," Hermes sees everything. Like Percy and Annabeth, Percy Jackson fans may have trouble trusting Hermes, and that is what makes his character so fascinating. So far, fans of the TV series don't know what side Hermes is playing. He doesn't provide any help to Percy and his friends in their quest, and he appears to be working for Zeus mostly.

8 Dionysus

Played by Jason Mantzoukas

Dionysus, also known as Mr. D., is the God of Partying. He supports sunglasses and Hawaiian shirts. Mr. D. loves wine as much as he loves a good party. He is a camp counselor at Camp Half-Blood, and he is known for tricking unaware demigods into getting him drinks. Chiron keeps Mr. D. in check around the demigods. Like the other Gods in the Percy Jackson series, he plays by the rules and insists that Percy go on the quest to retrieve the masterbolt.

Mr. D. is a character with a sense of humor. Fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians enjoy Jason Mantzoukas' performance as the ultimate party animal. Although Mr. D. Provides some much-needed comedic relief in a serious world full of dangerous monsters and challenging quests, he has a different side: a ruler lover. Even though he loves to stretch the rules, Dionysus also knows that the requests of the Gods are hard to break.

7 Medusa

Played by Jessica Parker Kennedy

Medusa is a monster who turns people into stone. Although, she isn't depicted initially as a monster in Percy Jackson. Medusa takes the form of a veil-wearing young woman who lives alone. She has a bit of a riff with Athena, who is Annabeth's mother and is fond of Poseidon. Medusa only appears in one episode ("We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium"). Percy, Grover, and Annabeth are forced to take shelter at Medusas's home from monsters who are after Percy. They have lunch with her. Percy knows that Medusa is misunderstood and tries to get on her good side. However, the plan doesn't work, and Medusa's head ends up being sent to Zeus.

Medusa is a favorite villain of Percy Jackson fans. In the TV series, she hides her identity as a monster from Percy and his friends. She doesn't reveal her true nature until she is provoked by Percy. Her history with Athena gives Medusa's character a more in-depth background story.

6 Hephaestus

Played by Timothy Omundson

Hephaestus is the God of artists and craftspeople. He appears in the episode, "A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers." Hephaestus created an elaborate theme park with rides and lots of tricks. Percy and Annabeth are set to find Ares' shield within the park, and they must go through the Tunnel of Love to get it. They learn about how Hephaestus wasn't loved by his family and the other Gods due to his disability. To get the shield back, Percy has to sit in the chair that Hephaestus made, which traps anyone who sits in it.

Hephaestus meets Percy and Annabeth briefly at the end of "A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers." What is interesting about Hephaestusis is that he doesn't act like the other Gods. He shows sympathy for Annabeth being upset over Percy's entrapment and releases Percy from the chair. His actions reflect how he probably would rather side with the demigods than the Gods.

5 Ares

Played by Adam Copeland

Ares is the God of War. His obsession with war makes him one of the toughest Gods. He is the son of Zeus and Hera, and he is a cousin to Percy. He rides his motorcycle and loves burgers. He gets excited about anything to do with war and has an aggressive personality. Percy and his friends first meet Ares in the middle of nowhere and join him for burgers at a diner.

Ares is a tough guy and fighter, but he isn't a rule-breaker (most of the time). Like other Gods, he plays by the rules, especially ones which involve his favorite subject: combat. When Percy challenges him to a battle, he doesn't back down. Ares knows when he has lost a fight. He isn't a sore loser either, which makes his character one of the more likable Gods in Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

4 Sally Jackson

Played by Virginia Kull

Sally Jackson is Percy's mother and the ex-wife of Poseidon. She is a storyteller and loves to share stories about Greek mythology with Percy. She lives with Percy and her dead-beat husband, Gabe Ugliano, in an apartment in New York City. Sally does everything that she can to prepare Percy to understand his true identity as a demigod.

Sally advocates for Percy, who has always felt like he didn't fit in anywhere. She gets him into the best school for his needs. She wants what is best for her son, and knows that it will take sacrifices, such as having to cut off her relationship with Poseidon and marrying someone who she doesn't love. It isn't often that stories with heroes like Percy have a strong bond with their mothers. Because of Sally's strength and wisdom, Percy can become the strongest demigod that he is meant to be.

3 Grover Underwood

Played by Aryan Simhadri

Under an oath from Sally Jackson, Grover watches over Percy. He is a satyr and one of Percy's best friends. One of his biggest goals was to find Pan and get certified to search for Pan. Grover is hesitant to go on a quest, but Percy is able to convince him to come with him and Annabeth to find the master bolt. He might not be the bravest satyr, but he has the determination and guts to face his fears. He loves nature and will go out of his way to protect the rights of animals.

Grover is a gentle soul and Percy Jackson fans wouldn't have it any other way. He balances out his friend group with Annabeth and Percy, as he isn't as big of an adventurer as they are. Grover is a great friend to Percy and sticks with him no matter what happens in their adventures together.

2 Annabeth Chase

Played by Leah Jeffries

Annabeth is the daughter of Athena, and like Percy, she is a demigod. She was given to her father as a gift, but then she was neglected. One of her closest friends is Luke Castellan, who she says practically raised her. Her other best friend, Thalia, was turned into a tree by Zeus. She is incredibly smart and talented. Percy chooses her and Grover to help him on his quest to find the masterbolt. At first, Annabeth just tolerates Percy and Grover, but she eventually becomes good friends with them.

Annabeth is the smartest demigod inside and outside of Camp Half-Blood. She thinks outside the box, which helps her tackle problems that she faces in her adventures with Percy and Grover. But, her smarts aren't the only thing that wins over Percy Jackson fans. It is her attitude of not caring too much about what other demigods think of her. She is also extremely loyal to her friends, and her loyalty makes her a great friend to Percy.

1 Percy Jackson

Played by Walker Scobell

Percy Jackson is the son of Poseidon, God of the Sea, and Sally Jackson. His best friends are Grover Underwood and Annabeth Chase. Percy has a close relationship with his mother. He knew that he was different from the other kids growing up. It wasn't until his mother revealed that he was a demigod that Percy began to understand why he didn't fit in. He goes to Camp Half-Blood so that he can learn more about being a demigod. His special abilities are to control water, powers which he inherited from his father.

Percy is the demigod everyone wants to cheer for. He overcomes his feelings of self-doubt and finds his true calling. He doesn't become brave overnight or find his powers right away. It's hard to like heroes who are great at everything right away. Percy is relatable because he gradually discovers who he is and embraces his identity as a demigod.

