Part of the big appeal of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is its clever take on the Ancient Greek myths. It imagines what these stories would be like if they were updated and set in the present day, with the gods still plotting against each other and their powerful children, known as demigods, still carrying out their wishes on Earth. Thus, there are many callbacks in the show to Ancient Greece and the stories of Olympus. It's not just the characters that are updated but also the locations, scenarios and, of course, the creatures.

The show portrays both good and bad mythological beings, each with distinctive personalities that make them stand out. From satyrs like Grover Underwood, Percy's best friend who helps him on his quest, to monsters like the Furies and the Minotaur, who try their best to stop the young demigod, Percy Jackson has no shortage of awesome mythological creatures.

9 Nereid

First Appearance: "I Plunge to My Death"

Like most gods in Percy Jackson, Poseidon has control over a particular realm. For him, it's the sea and all the creatures in it. While this includes all the animals and beings known in the real world, there are also those from the myths, like the Nereid or water nymph. Poseidon sends a Nereid to give Percy the four pearls that will help him escape from the Underworld.

Although short, her intervention shows how difficult it is for creatures from thousands of years ago to survive in the present day. The Nereid struggles to live in the murky, polluted water of the Mississippi, needing fresh, natural water far away from the city to thrive. The Nereid has a limited but pivotal intervention, although she is the least memorable of the mythical beings in Percy Jackson.

8 Pegasus

First Appearance: "I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher"

The Pegasus has been a central part of the myth of Perseus, who's often depicted riding one of these winged horses that answer to Zeus. Camp Half-Blood has a herd of them, and Grover receives the unpleasant task of cleaning up after them by Mr. D. as punishment for telling Percy that his mom wasn't dead but actually held prisoner by Hades.

While fans don't see Percy riding a Pegasus in the show, he does eventually ride one of the creatures, Blackjack, in the books; thus, it's possible the character will follow suit in future seasons. He clearly has a strong connection to them as it was one of the first mythical creatures he saw when he was a kid before he knew his true parentage. It followed him to school and landed on the roof of a building, leading to him being expelled when he climbed up to get a closer look.

7 Chimera

First Appearance: "I Plunge to My Death"

When Percy becomes the chief suspect in the theft of Zeus's lightning bolt, the god of the skies does everything he can to stop the young hero and retrieve his symbol of power. He sends Echidna, the mother of monsters, to find Percy, who eventually tracks the questors down on a train. She then sends out one of her children, which she keeps in a pet carrier, to deal with Percy rather than doing so herself.

The Chimera is a terrifying test for any hero. Part-lion, part-snake, the Chimera has spikes on its tail, can breathe fire, and has poisoned spines that embed in its victim. Despite Percy's best efforts, he's no match for such a creature and is forced to jump from the top of the Gateway Arch into the river below to escape. Even in mythology, the Chimera is incredibly dangerous, so it's hard to fault Percy for losing his match against it.

6 Cerberus

First Appearance: "We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of"

While the Underworld might not seem like the sort of place that needs a guard dog, it certainly has one. The giant three-headed beast Cerberus prevents the dead from escaping and stops anyone from getting in. Logically, when Percy, Grover and Annabeth journey into the Underworld, they have to confront the creature to gain entry.

Despite his terrifying appearance and fierce nature, Cerberus is still like most dogs and enjoys neck scratches and fames of fetch, and Annabeth even subdues him for a while. Cerberus is among Greek mythology's most famous creatures, appearing in everything from Disney's Hercules to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. However, Percy Jackson opts for a friendlier depiction of the three-headed dog, a refreshing change of pace considering his previous depictions.

5 Centaur

First Appearance: "I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom"

Originating in Greek myth, centaurs have spread out into other fantasy worlds, like Harry Potter and Narnia. Half-man, half-horse, they're traditionally depicted as wise and intelligent, though their powerful form gives them huge physical strength should they need it. Following this pattern, Percy Jackson's version of Chiron combines brain power with good old-fashioned muscle.

He's a real figure from mythology and serves as the instructor of Camp Half-Blood, training and mentoring the young demigods. He also poses as Mr. Brunner, Percy's Latin teacher, to protect him from the monsters that are coming after him, using a wheelchair to hide his lower horse body. Unlike other creatures in the show, Chiron plays a large and meaningful role in the series, guiding Percy and offering him support when few others do.

4 Fury

First Appearance: "I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher"

Despite their power, the gods are reluctant to do anything themselves, particularly the big trio of Zeus, Poseidon and Hades. Just as they do in mythology, they prefer using their minions to do their work. In Hades's case, his chief lieutenants are the three Furies—Alecto, Tisiphone, and Megaera—sent to recover his helm of darkness after it goes missing.

With Percy as the prime suspect in the theft, the Furies go after him. Alecto, played by modern sitcom iconMegan Mullally, even poses as his algebra teacher, Mrs. Dodds, to try and kill him. Later, all three Furies track down the heroes on their quest, leading to a fight on a bus. Despite their fierce nature, the Furies are still afraid of Medusa, with Alecto cowering away when she sees her. Percy is also able to use Medusa's severed head to turn Alecto into stone. The Furies are worthy rivals for Percy and his friends, doing justice to their ruthless nature in Greek mythology.

3 Minotaur

First Appearance: "I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher"

One of the most recognizable creatures from Greek mythology, the Minotaur has the body of a man and the head of a bull, giving it incredible speed, strength, and dexterity. It does have a weakness in its poor eyesight, relying on its impressive sense of smell to track its prey.

Coming close to a Minotaur and surviving is an achievement, but actually destroying one and taking its horn as a trophy is nothing short of amazing. That's what Percy does after one of these creatures snatches his mother, Sally Jackson, showing how naturally powerful Percy is, even without any proper training. Mighty and suitably menacing, the Minotaur is among Percy Jackson's best mythological creatures, living up to its legendary counterpart and acting as the first of many truly dangerous challenges for the hero.

2 Satyr

First Appearance: "I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher"

There's something sturdy and dependable about a Satyr. They always stick with their friends and don't easily give up on quests. They've spent hundreds of years searching for Pan, the god of nature, and consider it an honor to do so, even though no Satyr has ever returned from their search. It's no surprise that Satyrs are chosen to guard young demigods who haven't arrived at Camp Half-Blood yet. They're the perfect choice, sticking with their charge no matter how dangerous it gets and protecting them against the countless threats the gods send their way.

Grover Underwood is the most important satyr in Percy Jackson, assigned to protect the titular hero while he's at school. Later, Grover joins Percy on his quest to find the lightning bolt, impressing the Council of Elders enough that he's granted his Searcher's license, allowing him to join the hunt for Pan. Loyal, dependable, and kind, Grover is among Percy Jackson's best characters and a wonderful depiction of his mythological counterpart.

1 Medusa

First Appearance: "We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium"

One of the three Gorgons, Medusa is one of the most popular and enduring characters from Greek mythology, appearing in films like Clash of the Titans. As with most things in the show, Medusa has been updated to fit in with the modern world and is now the owner of a garden gnome emporium, where she sells the victims she's turned to stone as decorative statues. An even bigger change the show makes is to turn her into a more relatable character rather than an out-and-out monster.

She was misused by the gods, as so many others were, and is now a tragic person who can't even look at another without harming them. This doesn't make her any less intimidating, and Medusa remains arguably the most chilling antagonist in the show. Even after her head is removed, it still has the power to turn anyone who looks into its eyes to stone. Medusa is powerful and truly menacing, by far the best mythological being in this wonderful show.

