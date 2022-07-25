With production for the series now underway, fans of the popular book franchise can rejoice as Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently eyeing an early 2024 release date on Disney Plus, according to a recent blog post from Rick Riordan, the author of the original novels.

While the author didn't give a specific release date, he did mention that it was still subject to change with the final decision resting on the studio and streaming service. Alongside the announcement of a release window, Riordan also provided some updates on filming for the series which will likely last until around December or January.

"We are on track with our schedule, and everything is going according to plan, though we still have a long way to go before this series is ready. We have sort of, kind of, mostly finished the principal photography for 1o1 (season one/episode one) and have done a good chunk of the filming for 102, but principal photography just gives us the raw puzzle pieces which will then need to be put together with sound track, special effects and editing to yield a finished product," Riordan writes on his blog.

Artwork by John Rocco

RELATED: 7 Movies About Greek Mythology to Watch Before the New Percy Jackson Series

Based on his series of young adult novels, Percy Jackson and the Olympians will star Walker Scobell as the title character alongside Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. The series will also feature Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and Timm Sharp. The first season of the show adapts the original book of the series, The Lightning Thief, and centers on 12-year-old Percy Jackson who, after discovering he is a demigod, must embark on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt after being accused of stealing it.

The franchise was previously adapted into film in 2010 with Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief which achieved moderate box office success, but was criticized by fans for its deviation from the source material. The film would continue with one sequel, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, before future franchise plans were eventually scrapped. Now with a new adaptation on the way from Disney+, Riordan expresses confidence in the show and promises a great payoff after years of fan anticipation. The author added:

"This show is the most ambitious project any of us have ever done, even for our seasoned and experienced team members. A huge number of sets. Complicated special effects. Young actors leading the show. That all takes time. But the payoff will be worth it. I am confident of that.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians currently has no set release date, but check out the trailer for the original Percy Jackson film below: