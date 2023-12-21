Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Disney+'s most anticipated original show since The Mandalorian, the long-awaited television reboot of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, is finally here. It is already setting up plenty of future characters, including a particularly shadowy figure. What isn't shrouded in mystery thus far, though, is how well the new series is being received by critics and audiences, with critics and Disney+ subscribers alike praising the series as a faithful adaptation of the beloved book series. Percy's (Walker Scobell) odyssey is only just beginning, as he, his satyr best friend Grover (Aryan Simhadri), and his new companion and daughter of Athena Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) embark on a quest to find Zeus' (Lance Reddick) stolen Lightning Bolt.

However, before that daring adventure truly begins, Percy is already experiencing strange developments that are giving him pause. Apart from his teacher turning into a bloodthirsty Fury and his mother being abducted by a Minotaur wearing underpants, Percy has also been having strange dreams that defy explanation. Both of these dreams thus far have included a hooded figure (Nick Boraine) that slowly taunts Percy toward a darker purpose. The only question is: who is this shadowy presence?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Demigod Percy Jackson leads a quest across America to prevent a war among the Olympian gods. Release Date December 20, 2023 Creator Rick Riordan, Jonathan E. Steinberg Cast Walker Scobell , Leah Jeffries , Aryan Simhadri , Jason Mantzoukas , Adam Copeland Main Genre Adventure Genres Action , Adventure , Family Rating TV-PG Seasons 1

A Shadowy Figure Taunts Percy Jackson in Episode 1 and 2

Even before learning that Greek mythological gods and monsters are all real, Percy has been seeing things he can't explain for most of his life. Since second grade, he's seen everything from a Pegasus roaming on a rooftop to a Colchis Bull prancing down a busy city street. It wasn't even that long ago that his Pre-Algebra Teacher, Mrs. Dodds (Megan Mullally), turned herself into a winged demon and tried to kill him. Percy's mother, Sally (Virginia Kull), has most of the answers he seeks, but not before another presence makes itself known.

Percy has his first suspicious dream about midway through the premiere episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, titled "I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher" (a phrase ripped straight from the pages of the books). Shortly after Percy and his mother reach their vacation getaway at their regular beach house location, he dreams that he's on the shore of that very same destination, looking into the vast stormy ocean. In the middle of the storm, a humanoid figure is floating among it. This stranger is wearing a ghostly hood and holding a lantern of some sort, and despite being several hundred feet away, he can speak to Percy as if he were right next to him. The individual asks Percy who he is, before chastising the boy by calling him weak, scared, and sad. Before Percy wakes up, the figure then tells Percy to "run away, little hero, before you get hurt."

Percy then has a second dream in Episode 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, this one being titled "I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom." Percy's second dream comes shortly after he's taken to the demi-god safe haven of Camp Half-Blood, where he's given a quick tour and a place to stay in the cabin occupied by other unclaimed demi-gods and the children of Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda). This time, Percy sits by a campfire in an empty desert instead of being on the ocean coast. The voice returns, exploiting Percy's inner turmoil about having an unknown god as a father. Ever the apparent manipulator, the figure tells Percy he relates to how he feels, wanting to give the boy justice for the gods' ignoring of their children. Before Percy can process the voice's request, the sand beneath him begins to fade and Percy wakes up.

Hades Is the Obvious Choice for the Figure's Identity in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

At the end of Percy Jackson and the Olympians' second episode, Percy learns that his mother may very well still be alive, but is now a prisoner of the ruler of the Underworld, Hades (Jay Duplass). In addition to that lofty title, Hades is the brother of Percy's father, Poseidon (Toby Stephens), making Hades Percy's uncle. Probably thanks to his dominion over all things dead, Hades is often depicted as a primary antagonist in adaptations of Greek mythology, as is the case in Disney's Hercules and the 2010 remake of Clash of the Titans. While the Greek god of death doesn't typically get along with Percy in the books, he's not necessarily a villain in either original mythology or Rick Riordan's original works.

If there's one thing Hades is undeniably guilty of, it's bitterness, as he resents his siblings for making him control the Underworld while they live high above the clouds on Olympus. Due to this, Hades works outside the realms of the Gods, insisting on doing things himself. His thoughts and desires are his own, and though he does indeed kidnap Sally Jackson, he's typically motivated by the greater good of keeping his realm in check. When he and Percy do inevitably meet, the young hero will likely learn that the god of death may surprise him. Hades will be a significant obstacle for Percy and his friends, but he's likely not the voice in Percy's dreams. Instead, it's probably someone even more terrifying than the lord of the Underworld.

Kronos Is the Likely Culprit Behind Percy Jackson's Dreams

Though the first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians likely want us to think Hades is the one behind these visions, fans of the books already know that the disgraced titan Kronos is the real puppeteer behind the scenes. The big bad of the series, Kronos, could essentially be referred to as the Lord Voldemort to Percy's Harry Potter. He's the ultimate threat that Percy and his companions will face and is likely the one plaguing Percy's dreams.

A primordial being of unimaginable power, Kronos is the father of the most powerful gods. That includes Poseidon, which, of course, makes the villainous titan Percy's grandfather. Thousands of years ago, Kronos feared his children's power over him, so he did the only logical thing and swallowed them all whole. Little did he expect that the gods, led by Zeus, Poseidon, and Hades, would escape his stomach and revolt, cutting him into pieces in the process.

The defeat of Kronos led to the world the gods reign over now. However, despite being mutilated and having his remains cast into the pits of Tartarus, the spirit of Kronos still lives on. For several centuries, the dark being has patiently waited for the opportunity to exact vengeance on his children and take over the world as we know it. Now, he sees an opportunity for his return in young Percy Jackson.

