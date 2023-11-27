The Big Picture Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series faithfully follows the book's chapters with its episode titles, showing a dedicated approach to the source material.

The series features age-appropriate castings, closer to the book's characters than the movie's cast, and includes an exciting and diverse ensemble.

The eight-episode run allows for the inclusion of omitted book parts, giving more time to develop important relationships like Percy and Poseidon's father-son bond.

While we knew that Percy Jackson and the Olympians had age-appropriate castings and the author of the novel series, Rick Riordan himself, was working behind-the-scenes as an executive producer, the fanbase certainly didn’t expect the episode titles to religiously follow the novel’s chapters. While eight chapters of the book — for the show's eight episodes — is all we get out of a total of the 22 chapters in the first book that Season 1 is based on, it’s certainly good to see the series staying true to Riordan's acclaimed work in such a dedicated manner.

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians Instagram account has unveiled the episode titles in a motion graphics post, revealing the first episode has the same title as the first chapter of The Lightning Thief — “I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher. The next episode then jumps five chapters for its title, “I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom,” which is the sixth chapter in the book. The subsequent episodes have similar small jumps until the final episode, which shares its title with the final chapter of the book — “The Prophecy Comes True.” The jumps between chapters, however, do not indicate strict adherence to the timeline and there may be content in the episodes that sources narrative from other chapters.

Unlike the movies which took poorly-received creative freedom, the Disney+ series has a cast ensemble led by The Adam Project’s Walker Scobell as Percy, Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, who are closer to the ages of the book's characters than the movie's cast. Beyond the age-appropriate casting, the series also features an exciting and diverse ensemble. For instance, the role of Zeus, which was played by Sean Bean in the films, will now be played by John Wick’s Lance Reddick.

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ TV Show Will Include Many Parts That Were Omitted From the Movies

The series' eight-episode run gives the show enough time to include aspects of the book that could not be accommodated in the first movie's 119-minute runtime. For instance, Toby Stephens who will play Poseidon on the TV show will reportedly appear in two episodes, giving the showrunners more time to develop a father-son bond between Percy and Poseidon. In a round table at Comic-Com, via The Direct, James Bobbin, an executive producer on the series stated, “I think we had the advantage of, if you have eight… half-hour or 40-minute or whatever it is to tell the story of the chapter book itself, that’s to our advantage for sure. You know, the movie — 90 minutes is not a long time to tell this quite complicated story.”

All these add to the excitement of fans as they wait for the premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The series will arrive on Disney+ on December 20, 2023 — when the show premieres with its first two episodes on Disney Plus. Check out the official episode titles below:

