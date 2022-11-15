In the weeks and months that have followed the announcement of a new series centered around the bestselling works of Rick Riordan, the author who has had extensive input into the realization of this project has been offering various updates. Percy Jackson and the Olympians despite not having an official release date yet is coming to Disney+ sometime in 2024. And in the wake of new cast additions, Riordan who serves as an executive producer on the series is giving an update on how far filming has gone.

Riordan, who runs a personal blog where he offers updates on all things Olympian, has given us more insight. Writing, the bestselling author confirms that principal photography for the final episodes was at a tail end and filming will be wrapping up shortly. “Where we are now: We have begun principal photography for the final episodes of season one. As I mentioned before, we will be filming through mid-January,” he says.

Riordan goes on to praise the show’s primary cast while also adding that cuts for the episodes were being exchanged with the studio saying, "Our main heroic trio of Walker, Leah and Aryan just get better and better every episode. It’s incredible to watch. They’re also having a wonderful time working with our many guest stars. (I heard a rumor that Percy startled Hades with a firecracker the other day. I can neither confirm nor deny, but it does sound very on-brand for Percy." With Riordan’s revelations in view, filming would have covered almost all the 22 chapters of the original source, and while the release date for the series in full might still some way off, fans might very soon be treated to new teasers and clips from the upcoming season.

Image via Disney Plus

In a previous update, Riordan had spoken about the Greek gods that might be making an appearance in the series. “We’ve also started to have visits on set from some of the gods . . . Again, can’t give you any hints,” he said at the time. But adding, “Good things come to those who wait.” Apparently, they do, as recently, the pantheon is beginning to fill up quite rapidly with a number of casting announcements including Lin-Manuel Miranda who joins the show as the herald of the Olympian gods, Hermes. Other recent casting news has seen the series find its Ares, Medusa, and Echidna.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is co-written by Riordan and Jon Steinberg. The series is directed by James Bobin with Steinberg, Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Dan Shotz, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström serving as executive producers. Other executive producers include Jet Wilkinson, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg. The cast includes the core trio of Percy, Annabeth, and Grover portrayed by Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri. Additional cast includes Miranda, Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Tim Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Charlie Bushnell, Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy.

Check out a teaser for the series below: