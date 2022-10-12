Percy Jackson and the Olympians is coming, this we know for a fact. Just when it will arrive on our screens, we are not so certain. The project is a Disney+ adaptation of the best-selling Rick Riordan book series which was first published in 2005. That work and the subsequent works became extremely popular, to the point that it was all but a matter of time before we got an on-screen adaptation. 20th Century Fox made that a possibility with the 2010 Logan Lerman-led The Lightning Thief adaptation. Despite a somewhat underwhelming performance at the box office, in 2013 we saw the release of Sea of Monsters.

For the previous adaptation, the films strayed somewhat from the original source material and Riordan was not as involved as perhaps he should have been. However, the author has gotten another shot at adapting his brilliant work with this television series for Disney+. Riordan has in a recent post on his blog, given an update regarding filming. With a tentative release date of 2024, Riordan in his blog post discussed how many chapters of the book had been covered. “So what’s the process from here? Well, in terms of content, we are about up to chapter sixteen in the book,” Riordan wrote on the blog before adding, “though as I’ve shared before, we don’t film in strict chronological order.”

Given that Riordan’s book consists of 22 chapters, this pegs that filming on the series has covered two-thirds of the source material. The author goes on to expand further on how the creative team gets the best possible outcome for each episode. “Once a ‘block’ of filming is complete (meaning the principal photography for two episodes) the director of that block begins piecing together the scenes into a director’s cut,” he writes. “Choosing which takes they like best for each scene. They then send it to us, the producers, to do a producer’s cut (like a second draft) which eventually goes to the studio for approval. At each step, notes are given, improvements are discussed, changes are made.”

In regards to which gods might make an appearance and who might not, Riordan writes “We’ve also started to have visits on set from some of the gods . . . Again, can’t give you any hints, but if you’ve read The Lightning Thief, you can probably take some good guesses which gods I mean. Casting news? Nothing I can announce. Good things come to those who wait.” The author goes on to share in the post how happy he is with the work so far, "I am happy with this show, folks. And I think you will be too." Riordan in the past has been optimistic about putting out more than one season for this adaptation and we wait to see what a return to Camp Half-Blood brings.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will release on Disney+. The series, however, does not have a release date yet.