Disney+ has unveiled new images featuring the half-blood heroes Percy, Annabeth, and Grover in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The series, based on Rick Riordan’s novel series, first made its way to the silver screen back in 2010 with the franchise’s first installment The Lightning Thief. However, after mixed reception of the franchise’s second installment, the film never made it back for its third entry which was supposed to be based on The Titan's Curse novel from Rick Riordan’s series.

Hopefully, once the squad is done with their quest for Zeus’ lightning bolt in Season 1, we’ll get to see more of their adventures on screen. Jonathon E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz are at the helm as showrunners for the TV adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. The series was pitched to Disney by Riordan himself back in 2019. In fact, Riordan and Steinberg have both written the first episode which is slated for a December 20, 2023 release.

The plot of the first season will largely share its story with the first novel of the series. Zeus, the Greek god (played by John Wick’s Lance Reddick), who is Percy’s uncle in theory, accuses Percy of swiping his thunderbolt, triggering a series of events that could likely permanently alter the mortal realm and the world of the gods. Now, Percy will have to race against the clock to find the lost thunderbolt.

The 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Disney+ Series Will Feature a Younger Cast than the Film Adaptation

Image via Disney+

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians characters will be played by the young actors – Leah Jeffries as Annabeth, Aryan Simhadri as the goat-legged Grover, and Walker Scobell as Percy. In the film adaptation, these roles were played by Logan Lerman as Percy, Alexandra Daddario as Annabeth, and Brandon T. Jackson, who played Grover. The first season will have eight episodes in total. The possibility of another season depends on how well the show is received by fans and audiences.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will exclusively release on Disney+ on December 20. Check out the new images below.