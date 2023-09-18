The Big Picture Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be adapted into a television series on Disney+, introducing a young hero training to fight dangerous creatures from Greek mythology.

By th end of the year, Disney+ will have already introduced a new version of a story beloved by many fans around the world, with a young hero beginning his training to take on some of the most dangerous creatures in Greek mythology. Entertainment Weekly has released new images from Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the upcoming television series that will adapt Rick Riordan's work on the small screen. A new version of the heroes of Camp Half-Blood will make its way to the small screen soon, and the new photos let audiences know exactly what they can expect in a few months.

The new images focus on the young cast of the series, providing close looks at how Walker Scobell will look like as the titular hero and how Leah Sava Jeffries will bring Annabeth Chase to life. The main characters of the adaptation will meet at Camp Half-Bloood, where Percy is sent to after he discovers he is in fact a demigod. The institution should provide him with enough training for him to be able to face some of the monsters depicted in Greek mythology, and given the immense amount of power those creatures handle on a daily basis, Percy will have to bring the best of his abilities to the table.

Besides having to be prepared to fight against creatures he doesn't even fully understand yet, Percy will have to confront an urgent issue as soon as he begins his life as a hero. Zeus (played by the late Lance Reddick), will accuse the boy of stealing his thunderbolt. While it's clear that the boy didn't do it, it will now be his responsibility to get to the bottom of the case before he has to suffer the consequences of a crime he didn't commit. Percy will need all the guidance he can get from his father, and all the help his friends are able to give him before time runs out.

A Divine Supporting Cast

Such a dangerous adventure will make sure the main character runs into some of the most relevant people from his universe, and the upcoming television adaptation has gathered an impressive list of performers for its supporting cast. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the composer known for creating the Hamilton musical, will be in charge of portraying Hermes, the messenger of the gods. On the other hand, Adam Copeland, also known as the member of the WWE Hall of Fame, Edge, will play Ares, the god of war. The stage is set for Percy Jackson to discover who he is meant to be.

You can check out the new images from Percy Jackson and the Olympians below, before the series premieres on Disney+ on December 20:

