For fans of mythology, tales of Greek Gods, and demigods, this past weekend offered up a thrilling encounter. At the D23 Expo, fans of the latest adaptation of Rick Riordan’s best-selling novels got a teaser trailer for the upcoming series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Based on the novel series of the same name, the trailer offers a return to Camp Half-Blood and a sneak peek at Percy’s adventure to stop an Olympian-styled war.

Despite the trailer’s release, expectations should certainly be managed as the series is still some way off from release, and is still currently in production in Vancouver. Leah Jeffries, who plays Annabeth Chase, spoke to FlipGeeks at the D23 Expo about the state of production for the series. Jeffries revealed that filming is “halfway” done at the moment. "We're filming the first season. We're kind of halfway, but we're not halfway through it. We're not done filming. We're still in the works of it," the actress said. "There's going to be a lot of CGI in this. There's going to be a lot of hard-working things we need to do."

Speaking on his website last month and per ComicBook.com, original author Riordan seemed to corroborate the timeline stated by Jeffries in her recent interview. The author revealed production had gotten to the halfway point of the 22-chapter source material. "How much Percy content have we covered? Put it this way: If you were following along in the book, we have pretty much filmed through chapter nine in The Lightning Thief," he wrote. "That's a big chunk of the story, but there is a massive amount of fun and games still to come!" Having begun production in June and set to finish in January 2023, it seems the team is working on schedule as we anticipate the projected release window of 2024.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Percy Jackson' Trailer Breakdown: Camp Half-Blood Has a New Arrival

Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians is not the first time Riordan’s works had faced an adaptation. The 2010 Logan Lerman-led film The Lightning Thief and its subsequent sequel Sea of Monsters were not well received. Riordan himself did not watch either and is glad at getting another crack at it after being sidelined in the past attempts.

Starring alongside Jeffries in Percy Jackson and the Olympians are Walker Scobell in the title role, Aryan Simhadri, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Charlie Bushnell and Timm Sharp. You can read the synopsis for the show below:

The live action series tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Check out the teaser trailer below: