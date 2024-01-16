The Big Picture Lin Manuel Miranda's Hermes plays a key role as the Messenger of the Gods in an upcoming episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

In a new clip, Percy, Annabeth, and Grover encounter Hermes in a casino, where he already knows they need his help to enter the underworld.

The series follows Percy's journey to clear his name and retrieve Zeus' thunderbolt, facing challenges and receiving aid from various characters from Greek mythology.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has just released a new sneak peek for the upcoming episode, putting the focus on Lin Manuel Miranda's Hermes. The character serves as the Messenger of the Gods in the Disney+ adaption, just like his counterpart from Greek mythology. Miranda briefly appeared as Hermes during the third episode of the series, but after a short cameo, his complete introduction is now available for everyone to see, setting the stage for his first encounter with Percy (Walker Scobell). The titular character needs all the help he can get in his quest, which has taken him to unpredictable places during the first season of the show.

In the preview, Percy Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) walk into a casino while they're looking for Hermes, only to find the messenger of the Gods playing cards. To their surprise, Hermes already knows that they need his help to enter the underworld, even if they hadn't mentioned anything about their mission yet. Miranda's character explains that the Gods chose him to deliver mail because he exists outside of space and time, making it easy for him to move around between Olympus and Earth. The clip ends with Percy and Annabeth still not knowing if they can trust Hermes or not.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows the same premise as the first book in the series written by Rick Riordan, with Percy framed for stealing Zeus' (Lance Reddick) thunderbolt. After discovering he's the son of Poseidon (Toby Stephens), Percy has to clear his name and retrieve the thunderbolt before a war between the Gods erupts. With Grover and Annabeth's help, Percy will travel across the country while looking for the powerful artifact, in a quest that constantly places the kids in mortal danger at the hands of enemies such as Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy).

Who Stars in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'?

As Percy, Annabeth and Grover move forward with their mission, they continue to run into a wide variety of personalities from Greek mythology, including Ares (Adam Copeland), Echidna (Suzanne Cryer) and Clotho (Cindy Piper). While these encounters prove to be challenging for the trio, some adults from their world are willing to help them out. Dionysius (Jason Mantzoukas), Chiron (Glynn Turman) and Percy's mother, Sally Jackson (Virginia Kull), all want to make sure that the kids return home safely, as Zeus grows impatient with the crime committed against him and the prime suspect connected to his thunderbolt. Hopefully, Hermes will allow the brave heroes to enter the underworld to continue their quest before it's too late.

Previous episodes from the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are available for streaming on Disney+. You can check out the new clip from Percy Jackson and the Olympians below:

