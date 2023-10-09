The Big Picture Young heroes Percy, Annabeth, and Grover prepare for battle in the motion poster for the upcoming TV show adaptation, Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Percy, who discovers he is the son of Poseidon, becomes the prime suspect in the theft of Zeus' lightning, leading to an epic quest to prevent a war among the Olympian gods.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians aims to revive the franchise after previous film adaptations, with potential future seasons if the TV show's first season is successful.

The young heroes of Camp Half-Blood are getting ready for battle in a new motion poster for Percy Jackson and the Olympians released by Disney+. Even if their ages make it evident that they don't have any actual experience with dangerous adventures, Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) will do their best to keep their world from falling into darkness. The poster shows Percy holding a thunderbolt, which will turn out to be the device that sets the entire plot in motion.

The upcoming television show will adapt the novel titled "The Lightning Thief," which served as Rick Riordan's introduction to the world of Percy Jackson and the challenges he has to face. While Percy grew up believing that he was a normal child, he would soon be told that he is actually the son of Poseidon, effectively making him a demigod thanks to his human mother. But when Zeus' (Lance Reddick) lightning is stolen and the boy is the prime suspect of the crime, he must retrieve the artifact before a war is unleashed among the Olympian gods.

The world of Percy Jackson had been previously adapted in a series of films featuring Logan Lerman in the lead role. Two installments were produced in that iteration of the story, with Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters being released on the big screen in 2013. The disappointing box office performance of the sequel didn't make the production of a third film possible, with Disney+ now attempting to revive the franchise a decade later. If the first season of the television adaptation turns out to be successful, the studio could develop future sequels based on the other Riordan novels based around the character.

The God of War Will Be Part of the Adventure

Since a potential conflict between the Olympian gods is just too good to resist for the god of war, Adam Copeland will be in charge of portraying Ares. The professional wrestler is only one of the exciting names confirmed to appear in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, with Lin-Manuel Miranda set to step into the role of Hermes. As more people suspect Percy of being responsible for taking Zeus' lightning, he will have to be very careful during his stay at Camp Half-Blood with the actual criminal who took the powerful device still on the loose.

You can check out the new motion poster from Percy Jackson and the Olympians below, before the series premieres on Disney+ on December 20: