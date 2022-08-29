Rick Riordan notably created Percy Jackson's magical world of Greek gods, sea monsters, flying horses, and of course, demi-gods. Disney+ has a new series in the works which is set to relaunch the franchise with the release of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Despite filming still ongoing and a first season yet to be released, Riordan, who serves as an executive producer on the show, has given an update about the second season.

The series is not the first adaptation of Riordan’s hugely popular novel series. The author’s work had been initially adapted over a decade ago by 20th Century Fox, first in 2010 with Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and in 2013 with Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. A third film had been planned for the franchise but was soon canned due to the reception the first two installments received. Riordan spoke in 2020 about how he had tried to and failed through no fault of his, to make the films appeal more to fans of his novels. "To you guys, it's a couple of hours of entertainment. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it," Riordan said. "So yeah. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon." Step forward, Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

This new series from Disney+ will star Walker Scobell in the title role with the first season of eight episodes focused on the first book in the novel series, The Lighting Thief. Riordan has now revealed on GoodReads that despite not officially receiving a green light for a second season, he is developing the series with more seasons in mind. When asked if each season would correspond with each book, the author replied:

"That's the idea, yes. Of course, first we have to get approval to do future seasons. Right now, we are only green-lit for one season, but if you all watch and like it, I am optimistic we will get approval to do more."

Having not watched the first two films which both strayed from the source material to a large extent, Riordan has revealed he is fully immersed in this new body of work "I will be watching it every step of the way, from audition tapes all the way through to the final cut of every episode. I imagine it will be like my books in some ways,” he said.“By the time one is published, I don't need to sit down and read it because I've read it while I was writing it like a hundred times!"

Percy Jackson and the Olympians does not have an official release date yet but Disney+ is hoping for a 2024 release date. The series will also feature Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Charlie Bushnell and Timm Sharp.

You can read the synopsis for the show below:

The live action series tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

