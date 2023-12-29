Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians as well as Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson series.

The Big Picture The Mist in Percy Jackson and the Olympians hides the mythical world from ordinary people, keeping it secret.

Able to deceive even mythical beings, the Mist is not all-powerful since Sally Jackson's rare ability of clear sight allows her to see through it and understand the magical world.

Sally's clear sight connects her with Percy, as both have experienced the unusual and can relate to each other's experiences.

Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians begins with two major monster attacks in the first episode, thrusting the audience into a world where these creatures and the Greek gods are real. As Percy (Walker Scobell) must learn of these realities as well, it sets the show up to give background information on how the world works, which is largely accomplished through Grover's (Aryan Simhadri) rapid-fire explanations as a Minotaur chases them. Grover explains that others cannot see what Percy sees because of the Mist, which hides the magical world from the eyes of those who don't belong in it. In the case of Percy's first monster encounter, the Mist was powerful enough to deceive Grover the satyr and Chiron (Glynn Turman) the Centaur, but even as Grover explains the phenomenon, there is a counterargument to it in the form of Sally Jackson (Virginia Kull).

Percy is a half-blood, meaning one of his parents is a god, and the other is human, or as the books refer to them, mortal. With Poseidon (Toby Stephens), god of the sea, claiming Percy in Episode 2, "I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom," it stands to reason that the mother Percy grew up with provided his mortal blood. However, as a monster chases down their car, Sally can see the beast, choosing to face it and sacrifice herself to let Percy reach safety. Though, in the moment, the characters have no time for explanation, Rick Riordan's book series offers an answer. Sally may be ordinary compared to Percy's godly father, but she was born with the rare ability of Clear Sight, allowing her to see through the Mist and relate to Percy, who believes himself crazy because of what he sees. Grover explains the Mist in the show and its job to hide the mythical from the ordinary, but Sally's abilities blur the line.

What Is the Mist in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'?

In the show, there are many forces at work that dictate what different people see. First, there is the fact that the myths are true. Percy is attacked by his teacher, Mrs. Dodds (Megan Mullally), who transforms into a winged monster, tries to kill her student, and turns to dust in a very public area, but no one else notices. Percy can see the monster because of his godly blood, which no one else present shares. Meanwhile, the other student's vision is clouded by the Mist, which hides realities from those without a connection to the mythical world. The Mist hides Mrs. Dodd's transformation from the mortals present. But this powerful force goes above and beyond, making them forget there was ever a teacher called Dodds, whom they had been interacting with there for months. It even creates fake memories, like when the other students forget about Mrs. Dodds, remembering another teacher who accompanied them on the field trip.

Though it targets mortals, the Mist is sometimes strong enough to fool others. As a demigod, Percy can see through it, but he cannot always. For example, he doesn't see Grover's goat legs until he learns about the gods. This is partly because of his age and the fact that he had not yet learned about the world of gods and monsters. The Mist can fool demigods. After all, they are as much mortals as they are gods, but it is less common once they are introduced to the magical world. Even more rare is the Mist fooling mythical beings. Grover and Mr. Brunner (AKA Chiron) are at Yancey Academy to watch for monsters and protect Percy, but they are caught off guard by Dodds because the Mist hid her from them. Grover insists that this "never happens," which is a slight exaggeration considering it did. This is only possible when the Mist is at its most powerful, proving that, when it comes to Percy, the monsters are using everything they can. But despite the Mist hiding monsters from even mythical beings, it doesn't trick Sally.

Why Can Sally See Through the Mist in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'?

Despite being mortal, Sally is aware of the magic in the world. She knows Percy's father was a god and is unphased when Grover shows up with his goat legs visible. However, the division between mortal and mythical still applies. She is unable to enter Camp Half-Blood because she is mortal, requiring her to send Percy and Grover up the hill without her. More notably, she can see the Minotaur well enough to face it. As the Minotaur pursues them, Sally is behind the wheel, and, like Percy and Grover, she sees the creature running after them. Sally even veers the car into the monster. After the crash, Sally fights the Minotaur more directly, using Percy's coat as a bullfighter would and dodging its attacks. Though the Minotaur catches her, Sally's ability to evade him demonstrates her unique ability to see him.

Unlike most mortals, the Mist doesn't impede Sally, even as it deceives her half-blood son. This is because Sally has Clear Sight, a rare ability that gives mortals the power to see through the Mist. Though not addressed in the show, Riordan's books offer a brief explanation. Some mortals are born with this gift, but not even the gods understand why. Yet it is established in the series that mortals with Clear Sight are unaffected by the Mist even when demigods are. It's common for Clear-Sighted mortals to parent a demigod, as they are aware of the gods, to begin with. However, this is not always the case.

Sally's ability does help her understand her son. His life has just gotten more dangerous, but before that, Percy saw many unusual things, leaving him to believe himself crazy. Sally not only believes him, but she can relate. As a Clear-Sighted mortal, Sally grew up with a similar experience, though it never made her a target for monsters. This connection only puts more meaning behind her goodbye to Percy as she tells him, "You are not broken. You and singular," because she not only knows how Percy is feeling, but on some level, she can relate. Percy and Sally both highlight the fact that Percy is her son, and Percy cares more about that than who his father is, as seen by his refusal to go on a quest to save the world until the potential of saving his mother is on the table. Sally may not be the one who gave Percy his status as a half-blood, but she has unique abilities and, more importantly, a connection with her son that no one can match.

