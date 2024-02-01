Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Percy Jackson and the Olympians finale.

The Big Picture The finale of Percy Jackson and the Olympians includes details from later books in the series, proving their knowledge of the full story.

The show hints at future events, such as Annabeth's fear of spiders and Grover's sea journey, which sets up the second book.

The inclusion of tiny details, like the Camp Half-Blood necklaces and Percy's love of blue food, showcases the show's dedication to the books.

As Percy Jackson and the Olympians concludes (for now), there is more to unpack than ever. The finale, "The Prophecy Comes True," wraps up the story as Percy (Walker Scobell) fights Ares (Adam Copeland), returns Zeus' Master Bolt, and uncovers the identity of his greatest enemy. By this point, Percy, Annabeth (Leah Jeffries), and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) have survived an impossible quest, but as fans of the book know, they are not yet safe. The betrayal of Luke (Charlie Bushnell) and the rise of Kronos (Nick Boraine) prove there is more to come, as now, they cannot be sure that Camp Half-Blood is safe.

It should be no surprise that there is more to the story, as the Disney+ series brings to life only the first book in Rick Riordan's series and has made no attempt to ignore later events. In fact, despite delving into the story of Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, the series includes many details of the story to come. Since its premiere, the show has left small Easter eggs for readers to find, and the finale continues this tradition.

The 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Finale Shows Luke Training Percy

One scene cut from Percy's early days at Camp Half-Blood nearly makes it back into the finale, but not exactly. The scene in question helps to hint at Percy's godly parentage as Luke teaches him to use a sword. Meanwhile, the show's finale features a similar flashback, but not exactly. The series depicts Percy and Luke training alone in the woods as Luke warns Percy about the dangers of demigod life, preparing to turn him against the gods. In some ways, this parallels the scene in the book, though it looks very different.

The book has Luke teaching a sword fighting lesson to many campers, but Percy is his sparing partner. There is no talk to suggest Luke's animosity toward the gods. Instead, it is significant because Percy fails to defeat Luke until doused with water and magically becomes a much better swordsman. The scene in the show is so different from the original that it doesn't qualify as the same, but it does show Luke's willingness to train Percy despite knowing that he will go on a quest for the item Luke stole.

Annabeth's Fear of Spiders Is Mentioned in the 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Finale

As Luke explains his resentment towards the gods, he casually mentions a major part of Annabeth's story: her fear of spiders. This is the first acknowledgment of it in the show, but fans of the series should be familiar with the fear. Annabeth and her godly siblings inherit their fear of the creatures because of their mother's connection to Arachne. The myth connects Athena to the monster as she is a part of Medusa's (Jessica Parker Kennedy) story. After losing a weaving competition to the mortal Arachne, Athena turned the girl into a giant spider. Because of this, all spiders hate Athena's children, and Athena's children hate spiders.

Annabeth's fear appears throughout the books but becomes more significant in Riordan's spin-off series, The Heroes of Olympus, where she must confront Arachne. The show has not previously explored this aspect of the character, so it seems odd that it comes up in a scene without Annabeth. However, bringing up the fear fits in the context as Luke compares Annabeth's reaction to a spider and her ability to kill it to the gods' handling of dangerous demigods, but it also serves as a subtle hint of what's ahead for Annabeth, though people who haven't read the books may not realize it.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Includes a New Bead on the Camp Half-Blood Necklaces

Throughout the show, the Camp Half-Blood beaded necklaces appeared, though they did not get an explanation. The books describe how these necklaces commemorate every summer a demigod attends camp, visually proving how long a camper has survived since learning about their heritage. Each summer, a bead painted to signify an important event is added to the necklace of every camper, and the show quietly includes this detail. Since he arrived at camp, Percy has worn an empty string because he has yet to complete a summer. However, the finale shows a new bead on both Percy and Annabeth's necklaces.

As Percy, Annabeth, and Grover say goodbye, there is a clear image of Percy wearing a bead on his necklace, which matches the newest addition to Annabeth's. The new bead is black, and a careful examination shows a blue trident on it. This is meant to represent Percy's arrival as he is the son of Poseidon (Toby Stephens), and his quest was the most significant event of the summer. Though it has little impact on the story itself, the show keeping this tradition is a nice touch.

Grover's Sea Journey Is Hinted at in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

The end of the episode has Grover beginning a new journey, setting out on his own to search for Pan, the god of the wild. When asked about his plan, Grover confirms that he wants to search the sea, a path few satyrs choose. Grover setting sail may not seem odd to those who have not read the books, but this voyage sets up the second book, Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters. This is an interesting case, as it could very well be a way to set up a second season. However, with no official announcement, it seems as much an Easter egg as anything.

Grover's plan is inconspicuous as the show highlights the satyrs' shared mission, exposing the dangers of being a Searcher, and his explanation for looking in the ocean is logical. But his setting sail and Percy's offer of assistance should he find himself in danger foreshadow the next quest the characters take. Especially considering he uses the word "sea," which appears in the title of the next book, it should be a clue.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Finale Shows Percy's Blue Pancakes

As Percy returns to his normal life at the end of the season, his mother Sally (Virginia Kull) makes him breakfast, but it's not exactly normal, as Sally cooks blue pancakes for her son. This is not the first time the show has included Percy's love of blue food, as Sally gives him a bag of blue candy in the first episode, but the normalcy of blue food in the finale brings focus to Percy and Sally's unexplained inside joke. In the books, Percy eats blue food whenever possible, even getting the magic at Camp Half-Blood to serve him a blue Coke. Percy's love of blue food is an act of defiance he and Sally share against his stepfather, Gabe (Timm Sharp), who insists food cannot be blue.

Though the show doesn't explore Percy's reasons, fans are likely excited to see this detail turning up. In truth, the color of Percy's food doesn't matter, but it's a fun inclusion to drop into the finale. While the show doesn't strictly adhere to the book's story, their dedication to smaller Easter eggs proves a unique level of fidelity to the books. These tiny, almost unnoticeable details make the show exciting for fans who already know what will happen.

