The Big Picture Timothy Simons joins Percy Jackson as Tantalus, bringing his sardonic charm to the fan favorite series.

Season 2 synopsis teases Percy's journey into the Sea of Monsters, promising a thrilling adventure.

Exciting new casting announcements add to the anticipation for the upcoming season, set to debut in 2025.

As per an exclusive from Variety, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the Disney+ fantasy series based on Rick Riordan's book series, has officially cast Veep star Timothy Simons. Simons is set to join the ensemble in a recurring guest role as the character Tantalus, who is described as, "sardonic, manipulative, openly hostile, and rarely in a good mood… seeing as he is cursed with eternal hunger and thirst, but can never eat or drink. Tantalus has been released from imprisonment in the Underworld to become the interim Activities Director at Camp Half-Blood, having replaced Chiron (Glynn Turman) who is under suspicion of having ties to Kronos."

Simons is an intelligent addition to the Percy Jackson ensemble, especially considering his consistent recent run of film and television experience. From series like Robot Chicken and Killing It to recent movies like Don't Worry Darling and Joy Ride, Simons has been a mainstay on screens for quite some time, known best for his role as Jonah Ryan on the HBO television series, Veep. Simons joins plenty of other new casting announcements for Season 2, including the likes of Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, and Margaret Cho as the Gray Sisters, and Daniel Diemer as Tyson. Expectations are that the second season will debut in 2025, with an exact release date not yet set.

What Will 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 2 Be About?

Receiving an impressive 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Percy Jackson and the Olympians' first outing left many satisfied thanks to sumptuous cinematography and a stellar lead ensemble. The finale of Season 1 left many wanting more, with some unanswered questions teasing what may lie in store for the titular hero after confronting two powerful Greek gods. Luckily for fans, an official synopsis for Season 2 has already been released, suggesting that lots of changes are set to come, not just in Percy's journey, but within his personal life too. The synopsis reads:

"Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Demigod Percy Jackson leads a quest across America to prevent a war among the Olympian gods. Release Date December 20, 2023 Creator Rick Riordan, Jonathan E. Steinberg Cast Walker Scobell , Leah Jeffries , Aryan Simhadri , Jason Mantzoukas , Adam Copeland Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

