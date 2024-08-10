The Big Picture Percy Jackson season 2 off to a strong start at D23, fans excited for "Sea of Monsters."

Casting news for Gray Sisters revealed: Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, and Margaret Cho.

We've been promised Luke on his boat, fingers crossed for a 2.0 of the iconic scene.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is off to a strong start at D23. Last night, fans got their first look at the upcoming season, voiced with a recap from Percy Jackson himself, Walker Scobell. Percy and Co. are growing up and heading into the second season based on the second book in the Rick Riordan series of the same name. The second book, The Sea of Monsters will give fans a chance to see more of Camp Half-Blood. Last night, fans got teases about Season 2, such as meeting Tyson (Daniel Diemer), more Percabeth, and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) in his iconic wedding dress, and the Chariot race.

At the D23 panel today, some casting news came down from the world of the Greek Gods. The Gray Sisters: Anger, Tempest, and Wasp have been officially cast for Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Sandra Bernhard will play Anger, Kristen Schaal will play Tempest, and Margaret Cho will play Wasp. The Gray Sisters share a single eye and a single tooth. In the series, they operate a taxi firm which serves New York City.

In the sneak peek last night, there was also a shot of a boat's steering, and at the panel today for Percy Jackson, it was confirmed that we'd see Luke (Charlie Bushnell) and his boat in Season 2 to bring back Cronos and usher in the Golden Age. Fans of the series may remember the iconic scene from the movie adaptation, so it seems we'll get it 2.0 soon. We also already got a glimpse at the chariot race, another hallmark of The Sea of Monsters. The events of the book are described on Rick Riordan's website as

When Thalia’s tree is mysteriously poisoned, the magical borders of Camp Half-Blood begin to fail. Now Percy and his friends have just days to find the only magic item powerful to save the camp before it is overrun by monsters. The catch: they must sail into the Sea of Monsters to find it. Along the way, Percy must stage a daring rescue operation to save his old friend Grover, and he learns a terrible secret about his own family, which makes him question whether being the son of Poseidon is an honor or a curse.

Who Else Could We See in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'?

Aidan Kelley

Other news from the panel includes the news that Bushnell and Dior Goodjohn (who plays Ares's daughter Clarisse La Rue) have been upped to series regulars in Season 2. All six series regulars were on stage today, talking about what they were most excited about in the sophomore season of the Disney+ success. Poseidon himself, Toby Stephens, is excited to see his two children meet: Percy and his half-brother Tyson (Daniel Diemer).

The cast also got the chance to talk about who they'd be excited to see cast in future seasons of the show. Walker Scobell mentioned a familiar face to the world of Percy Jackson, by suggesting that the former Percy Jackson, Logan Lerman play Triton, the son of Poseidon, thereby also being Percy's half brother. Triton does have a role later on in the book series but... spoilers.

Dior Goodjohn suggested Viola Davis for Athena, Leah Jeffries wants Zendaya on the show, and Aryan Simhadri wants Jamie Lee Curtis (maybe she can pop over while filming Freakier Friday for a guest spot?). Honorable mentions to Jason Mantzoukas's suggestion of Nicolas Cage and Toby Stephens's (hopefully) tongue-in-cheek suggestion of William Shatner as a 'young' Poseidon.

You can catch up on season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+

Percy Jackson & the Olympians 8 10 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt; with his friend's help, Percy must restore order to Olympus. Release Date December 20, 2023 Cast Megan Mullally , Walker Scobell , Leah Sava Jeffries , Aryan Simhadri , Jason Mantzoukas Glynn Turman , Adam Copeland , Virginia Kull , Lance Reddick Seasons 1 Story By Rick Riordan Writers Rick Riordan , Jonathan E. Steinberg Streaming Service(s) Disney Plus Franchise(s) Percy Jackson & The Olympians Directors James Bobin , Anders Engström Showrunner Jonathan E. Steinberg , Dan Shotz Expand

Watch on Disney+