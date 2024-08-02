The Big Picture Percy Jackson Season 2 has officially begun filming, with director James Bobin hinting at a possible Annabeth flashback.

Co-executive producer Becky Riordan shares behind-the-scenes insights on the set for Season 2's opening scene.

Cinematographer Jules O'Loughlin teases the start of filming for Season 2, Episode 1 with a mysterious scene labeled "1.4."

After receiving generally positive reviews from fans and critics alike, Percy Jackson was renewed for a second season back in February, with production slated to begin this Fall. But there's good news! Production on the upcoming season is officially underway, as revealed in a series of photos and updates shared by the series’ team on social media. What a way to begin the month, indeed, and hopefully, this will lead to an earlier release of the season as well.

Taking to Instagram, director and executive producer James Bobin shared a blurry picture on Wednesday, July 31, showing a Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 film slate with the words "ANNABETH NYC." This could possibly imply that a flashback of Leah Jeffries' character, the daughter of Athena, is in the cards for the new installment. "Excited to get going on this next adventure. Going to be epic," Bobin captioned the post, adding the series' official hashtags.

The following day, co-executive producer Becky Riordan hinted at the new season's production by reacting to a shared concept art image of Camp Half-Blood's big house from Season 1. She penned on X (formerly Twitter), "We need it, but that is a problem with sets. From in the producers tent, I am looking at the side of a set on the outer bare wall plywood side. Inside, they are filming the opening scene of Season 2, and it is perfect."

Lastly, cinematographer Jules O'Loughlin followed on Friday, August 2, with another film slate on his Instagram that he captioned, "Let's go!!" Although O'Loughlin's slate does not specify a scene title, it has "1.4" labeled in the scene section, suggesting that filming of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, Episode 1 is already in its fourth scene.

Filming Ffor 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 2 Was Originally Expected to Begin in the Fall

Based on Rick Riordan’s book series of the same name, Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted in December 2023 on Disney+ with eight episodes. It was then green-lit for a second season shortly after Season 1’s finale aired. This upcoming season will follow the second book in Riordan’s series titled The Sea of Monsters.

While filming of the fantasy dramedy’s second season has now begun, Riordan once suggested that the process would begin much later than summer as he wrote on his blog in May, "Sadly, I will not be doing an in-person tour for this book [Wrath of the Triple Goddess] in the Fall. We anticipate being back at work producing Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians by then, if all goes according to plan, and also, to be honest, I kind of want a breather from touring!" Though now with the early start, it's possible Riordan expects filming to take place through the next several months.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is yet to have a premiere date, but Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates about the new season.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Demigod Percy Jackson leads a quest across America to prevent a war among the Olympian gods. Release Date December 20, 2023 Creator Rick Riordan, Jonathan E. Steinberg Cast Walker Scobell , Leah Jeffries , Aryan Simhadri , Jason Mantzoukas , Adam Copeland Seasons 1

