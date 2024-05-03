The Big Picture Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is set to return to production this fall, continuing the epic Greek mythology adventure.

The upcoming season will adapt "The Sea of Monsters," exploring Percy's relationships with gods and mortals on his quest.

Rick Riordan's written works, including "The Chalice of the Gods" and "Wrath of the Triple Goddess," continue to expand the character's story.

After two years of pre-production, tons of pitches, and well over 30 weeks of filming, Percy Jackson and the Olympians arrived on the small screen, bringing with it the thralling legend of Greek mythology to Disney+. After a first season which saw the Walker Scobell-led live-action adaptation bring to life The Lightning Thief, the first book in Rick Riordan's series of best-selling books, the series earned a second season renewal. By the time the first season wrapped in January, the team of Scobell's Percy, Grover (Aryan Simhadri), and Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) had parted ways, with hopes of reuniting soon. Riordan, who also serves as executive producer on the show, has now revealed that the reunion off screen is happening this fall as the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns to production.

Before bringing the Greek Gods of Mount Olympus to Disney+, Riordan had adapted some of his work for 20th Century in the Percy Jackson movies which starred Logan Lerman in the titular role. However, reviving the franchise on screen isn't where the journey ends for Riordan as he continues to expand the library of his written works revolving around the character. The Chalice of the Gods was released last year to further expand on the character's story, and now the author has announced that his latest installment in the book series, Wrath of the Triple Goddess, is heading to the publisher. Writing on his blog, Riordan celebrated the character's "rebirth" on the TV show, while revealing the fall will see the production of the show's second season. He wrote:

Sadly, I will not be doing an in-person tour for this book in the fall. We anticipate being back at work producing season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians by then, if all goes according to plan, and also, to be honest, I kind of want a breather from touring! Last year was incredible with three different media tours — for The Sun and the Star, Chalice of the Gods, and of course the TV show. But this year is going to be more about catching up with projects.

'The Sea of Monsters' is Coming Soon

Riordan's revelations tally with comments from co-creator and executive producer Jonathan E. Steinberg, who had previously confirmed that production will resume as soon as possible. Speaking during the TCA tour in February, Steinberg, when quizzed about when will filming on Percy's next adventure woulf begin, answered, "As soon as possible." Adding: "We feel the demand of people wanting to see more, but we want to make sure we get this right."

When next we see Percy and his friends on screen, they would be adapting the next book in the saga, The Sea of Monsters. This was one of the books adapted in the early Percy Jackson movies, with Lerman starring in Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. The show will ultimately explore the development of the relationships Percy engineers between both gods and mortals. After aiding in the retrieviel of Zeus' (Lance Reddick) lightning bolt, Percy will shift his focus to his eventual battle against Kronos (Nick Boraine).

There is currently no release date for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2. Season 1 is streaming on Disney+ now.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Demigod Percy Jackson leads a quest across America to prevent a war among the Olympian gods. Release Date December 20, 2023 Creator Rick Riordan, Jonathan E. Steinberg Cast Walker Scobell , Leah Jeffries , Aryan Simhadri , Jason Mantzoukas , Adam Copeland Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

