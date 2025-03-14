This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

A return to Camp Halfblood has officially been scheduled. Along with an announcement that the Disney+ original show Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for a third season of demi-god action, Season 2, based on Rick Riordan's second book in the series, The Sea of Monsters, will premiere in January. The announcement places the arrival of the next adventure around two years exactly after Season 1 debuted to rave reviews for how it adapted the beloved story of The Lightning Thief. All of Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Leah Jeffries), and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) will take up arms once more in the hotly-anticipated continuation.

Created by Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Percy Jackson Season 2 picks up shortly after Percy returns Zeus's lightning bolt to Mount Olympus. A new crisis is brewing that threatens Camp Half-Blood's very existence, as, in the book, Thalia's tree is poisoned, and the borders of the camp begin to crumble. Percy and friends are in a race against time to retrieve a magical artifact capable of repelling the encroaching monsters, but they must cross the titular Sea of Monsters in order to retrieve it. The stakes are higher than ever, but there's also more emotional drama between the group that lingers throughout their adventure and comes to a head as Percy looks to rescue Grover and grapple with what being Poseidon's son means. On top of everything, viewers can expect some of the biggest spectacles in the series to-date, including clashes with Scylla and Charybdis.

The Disney+ adaptation is also expanding its cast in a major way as it follows the books. Among the most notable additions is Daniel Diemer as Percy's cyclops half-brother Tyson, who becomes a big part of the demi-god's life after learning about their shared father. Tamera Smart is also boarding as the daughter of Zeus, Thalia Grace, in a fitting nod to the late Lance Reddick, who played the god of thunder in Season 1 and previously co-starred with her in Resident Evil. She'll have a major hand in the main story of Season 2, joining the aforementioned Scobell, Jeffries, and Sinhadri as well as Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Timothy Simons, and the trio of Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, and Margaret Cho as the Gray Sisters, among others.

