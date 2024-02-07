The Big Picture Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for a second season on Disney+.

Season 1 ended with Percy, Grover, and Annabeth going their separate ways but promising to meet again.

The second season will feature more showdowns against monsters, mysteries to solve, and people to save. No release date has been announced.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for a second season at Disney+. Percy's (Walker Scobell) journey to discover his place in the world as a demigod isn't over yet, with the streaming platform confirming the development of new episodes of the adaptation. The first season concluded last month, with Percy, Grover (Aryan Simhadri), and Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) going on separate ways after promising to meet again in the near future. The gang got their wish, with Percy Jackson and the Olympians coming back for a second season of showdowns against monsters, mysteries to solve, and people to save.

The first season adapted The Lightning Thief, the first book in Rick Riordan's series about the brave hero who must fight against gods from Greek mythology. The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will adapt the next book in the saga, The Sea of Monsters. Now that Percy knows what he's capable of after retrieving Zeus' (Lance Reddick) lightning bolt, he's focused on preparing for his eventual battle against Kronos (Nick Boraine). The King of the Titans is close to finding a way to escape his imprisonment, and Percy will need all the help he can get to prevent him from achieving his goals.

The supporting cast of the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians included Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, and Jason Mantzoukas, as the adults present in Percy's life attempting to guide him during his complicated quest. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Toby Stephens were featured in the show in guest roles, setting the stage for Percy's battle against Ares (Adam Copeland). No new additions to the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians have been announced for the moment, and time will tell which new characters will become an ally or an obstacle for the protagonist of the adaptation.

Percy Jackson Heads Towards the Sea of Monsters

The second book in the series had previously been adapted in Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, starring Logan Lerman in the titular role. As established by the first season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the streaming series will adapt Riordan's book in a different light, with the show focusing on Percy and how his relationships with the people close to him develop over time. Grover's quest to find Pan will take him to the ocean, where unknown dangers threaten the safety of the series' main characters. Zeus' lightning bolt might be back with its rightful owner, but Percy Jackson and the Olympians still has plenty of surprises to deliver.

There is currently no release date for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2. Season 1 is streaming on Disney+ now.

