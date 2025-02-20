It’s been only a few weeks since Percy Jackson and the Olympians wrapped filming on Season 2, and the stars of the show are already working on promoting its return to Disney+. The first season of Percy Jackson earned a strong 91% score from critics and a 79% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and was hailed as the most faithful adaptation Percy Jackson fans have had to date. Featuring in the lead role of Percy Jackson is Walker Scobell, who had previously starred alongside Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo in The Adam Project. During a recent sit-down with Den of Geek at SCAD TVFest, Scobell confirmed that the famous Scylla and Charybdis fight is coming in Season 2, and he also teased that it might be the biggest sequence in the show to date:

“It’s its own movie to be honest. I remember that was the first table read we did where we hadn’t read it beforehand. They wanted us to all read it there and experience it for the first time.”

Percy Jackson Season 1 has several cinematic moments that would have been extraordinary to see on the big screen, but it sounds like the Scylla and Charybdis battle in Season 2 will have people wanting to rent out full theaters to experience it on the biggest screen possible. Walker Scobell wasn’t the only young star to break out with new levels of fame thanks to his performance in Percy Jackson Season 1. Starring alongside him as his companions on his journey are Leah Sava’ Jeffries as Annabeth Chase and Aryan Simhardi as Grover Underwood, both of whom are confirmed to reprise their roles in Season 2. Virginia Kull also stars in the hit Disney+ series as Percy’s mother Sally, and WWE superstar Edge (Adam Copeland) stars as Ares, the God of War

When Is 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 2 Coming Out?