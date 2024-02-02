The Big Picture Percy Jackson and the Olympians sets up a war between Kronos and the gods, revealing a more dangerous threat than the civil war.

Percy continues to have nightmares and dreams about Kronos, indicating their dangerous connection and foreshadowing more conflict.

Grover embarks on a solo mission to find the missing god Pan, potentially giving the trio another quest to accomplish together in Season 2.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the story of the modern demigod Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) as he is sent on a quest to recover Zeus' (Lance Reddick) stolen Master Bolt and prevent a civil war between Zeus and Poseidon (Toby Stephens). With the help of his friends Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri), Percy embarks on a quest, traveling across the country and making several crucial discoveries. Season 1 ends with Percy saving the day, but the story is not yet over. The series is based on Rick Riordan's novels, which consist of five books and several spin-off series, proving that there is more for Percy and his friends to do. However, Disney+ has not yet renewed the series.

Even so, Percy Jackson and the Olympians sets up the story for another season, with several challenges for the characters to face in the future. Though Percy's quest was successful, it revealed another problem for the gods: Kronos' (Nick Boraine) return. The Lord of the Titans poses a more substantial danger than even the civil war, and with Grover setting off on a new dangerous mission, Luke's (Charlie Bushnell) betrayal, and Kronos still appearing in Percy's dreams, the son of Poseidon is not yet safe. The mythic world Percy is a part of is full of dangers, and Percy has no shortage of enemies, providing plenty of action for a second season.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt; with his friend's help, Percy must restore order to Olympus. Release Date December 20, 2023 Creator Rick Riordan, Jonathan E. Steinberg Cast Toby Stephens Walker Scobell , Leah Jeffries , Aryan Simhadri , Lance Reddick Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Disney+

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Sets Up a War Between Kronos and the Gods

The characters believe their enemy to be Hades (Jay Duplass) until they reach the Underworld, where they learn they face an ancient and more dangerous threat. After lying dormant for thousands of years, Kronos is stirring. When Percy tells his suspicion to Hades, the god expresses concern, and Zeus and Poseidon react to the news similarly. As the father of the gods, Kronos is powerful, and now he's angry. Before he was revealed to be the villain, the show highlighted Kronos' story. When discussing the gods' family drama, Ares (Adam Copeland) explained that it started early, when Kronos ate his children, the gods Hades, Poseidon, Hera, Hestia, and Demeter. Zeus was spared through trickery, returning later to defeat his father and rescue his siblings. This led to Kronos being cut into pieces and thrown in Tartarus. But in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the Lord of the Titans is out for revenge, which will certainly play a large role in Season 2, assuming the series continues.

But Kronos isn't the only character who plans to fight the gods. The finale also includes Luke's betrayal as he leaves Camp Half-Blood to join Kronos. Luke has long held resentment against his father, Hermes (Lin-Manuel Miranda), and expressed a desire to end the gods' rule, making him another opponent to contend with. Luke joining Kronos puts the gods in an even worse place, as they lose one of their few allies. Worse, if Luke turned on them, other demigods are likely to betray their parents and fight for the Titans. Luke even mentions recruiting, and though Percy turns him down, not everyone will. This suggests that the impending war between the gods and the Titans will pit demigod against demigod, giving Percy and his friends a new challenge in the future where not even Camp Half-Blood is safe.

Percy Still Has Nightmares in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’

Image via Disney+

The war is set to impact the entire mythic world, but Percy most of all. Since the beginning of the show, Kronos' has appeared in Percy's dreams, giving them a dangerous connection. Hades even commented that if Percy was Kronos' first call, he needed sanctuary. Though Percy successfully thwarted the first step in Kronos' plan, the Titan does not give up. The finale shows that these dreams continue. Percy's mother, Sally (Virginia Kull), asks about it, but Percy hides the details. However, the conversation reveals that this is not the first time since the quest Percy dreamed of his "grandpa."

The dream at the end gives another clue to Kronos and Percy's connection. Kronos promises to meet Percy in the waking world if he survives long enough, and claims he hopes to find Percy himself. Though Percy maintains his confidence, the dream ends with Kronos ominously saying Percy's survival is the key to his return. This confuses even Percy, but it proves the two are still connected. The conflict with Kronos has only begun, and Percy is at the center of it, promising dangers for the title character in a possible second season and beyond.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Gives Grover a Solo Mission

Image via Disney+

The end saw Grover earning a Searcher's license, allowing him to look for the missing god of the wild, Pan. The show explored the dangers of the satyrs' quest with the appearance of Grover's Uncle Ferdinand in Medusa's (Jessica Parker Kennedy) home. Not only did the search for Pan kill his uncle, but it erased Augustus' (Ted Dykstra) memory in the Lotus Hotel, making him forget who he was. Undoubtedly, the search for Pan is dangerous, but Grover sets out anyway.

Grover survived many dangers on Percy's quest, so perhaps he has more experience than the average Searcher, but as he looks for Pan, Grover will not have his friends by his side. Without Percy and Annabeth, he would have been lost in the Lotus Hotel, and the demigods defeated Medusa and Echidna (Suzanne Cryer), proving how much Grover relied on them. Fortunately, he may not be entirely alone, as Percy promised to be there if Grover needed help, which could give the trio another quest to accomplish together in Season 2. With one of the main characters starting a new and dangerous journey, there are many opportunities left for the story.

Percy Made Dangerous Enemies in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 1

Close

During his first quest, Percy made several enemies. Even before he sets out, he and Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn) get off on the wrong foot, and she isn't pleased to see him when he returns to Camp Half-Blood. But she isn't the most dangerous person Percy may face in the future. Percy angers Athena, and who knows which other gods, by sending Medusa's head to Olympus in an act of impertinence. Athena punished him by allowing Echidna to chase him through her temple, but no other gods have reacted yet.

More specifically, Percy makes an enemy out of two important gods, Ares and Zeus. First, he defeats Ares in a duel, and before the god of war leaves, he announces that Percy made an enemy for life. With all the fighting that seems to be in Percy's future, making a nemesis of Ares doesn't bode well. Worse is Percy's interaction with the king of the gods. Zeus would have killed Percy had it not been for Poseidon. The mere fact that Percy was born angers Zeus, as Poseidon was not supposed to have more demigod children. As he leaves, Zeus tells Poseidon to make sure Percy is never in his sights again, which seems unlikely because of his connection to Kronos. With so many people out to get Percy, Percy Jackson and the Olympians sets up many conflicts for the character, all of which could come into play in a potential Season 2.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+