It’s now been more than a year since the premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1, and while Season 2 of the hit Disney+ series is still lacking an official release date, one of the stars just delivered an exciting update. Percy Jackson was renewed for a second season shortly after the conclusion of Season 1, and filming on the second season began earlier this year and is scheduled to wrap up shortly in 2025. Adam Copeland, otherwise known as wrestling superstar Edge, plays Ares in the Greek Mythology series, and during a recent interview with ScreenRant, he was asked about Season 2 and spoke about where we find the kids in the next installment, as well as how much he's been enjoying the role:

"It's been a pretty crazy ride. It felt good to get out there and film some scenes for this season. Yeah, I mean it's not a tough gig, man. I fly to Vancouver, one of my favorite cities. I spend time with great people. I have loads of friends out there, so it feels like a homecoming every time I go. I love working with the cast, with the crew. It's just a phenomenal group of people who all have the same goal. [...] The kids are growing, and they're not so much kids anymore. I think it naturally follows the progression of what happens to you as you're going through your teens. I think that's why the books always connected, because I feel like people saw a bit of themselves in these characters and the awkward phases that you go through, but if you got friends it doesn't feel quite as awkward. And I feel like at the heart of Percy Jackson, that's really what they're about."

One of the biggest challenges of filming a show spanning multiple seasons with child actors is ensuring they feel the same age without recasting, and it sounds like “the kids” in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 will feel more grown up without losing the childlike wonder. Stranger Things has encountered issues trying to convince its audience that its actors, most of whom are well into their early 20s, are still juvenile high schoolers. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will also face similar obstacles if it has the chance to pursue multiple seasons. Part of the journey in Season 1 for Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) was learning to go at it alone in the world, which is a crucial part of growing up. Percy stays mostly the same age throughout the book series from Rick Riordan, so the show will certainly have some changes to make in the long haul if it plans to stick with Scobell, Jeffries, and Simhadri.

What Do We Know About ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 2?

Disney has not announced a release date for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, but with the show expected to wrap filming in the coming weeks, it wouldn’t be shocking for it to eye a similar release to the first season and drop near the end of 2025. The first season of the show adapted Riordan’s novel, The Lightning Thief, while the second season will adapt The Sea of Monsters. New cast members include Rosemarie DeWitt, Aleks Paunovic, Kevin Chacon, Beatrice Kitsos, and Andra Day.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is still filming and does not yet have an official release date, but is expected to be released in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the series and watch Percy Jackson on Disney+.

