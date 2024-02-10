The Big Picture Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for a second season, and production is already underway.

The second season will adapt the events in the second book, The Sea of Monsters.

The writers' room for the new season is in full swing, and the early scripts are in "excellent shape."

All Hail the Mighty Olympians! Disney+'s adventure into te Greek mythology of gods and monsters with Percy Jackson and the Olympians was recently renewed for a second season. The green light on the second season came about a week after the series aired its freshman finale. Percy's (Walker Scobell) journey had seen him fully accept his semi-divine nature and even had him visit the home of the Greek gods – Mount Olympus – while wrapping up The Lightning Thief story arc and laying the foundations for the demigod's next adventure. The first season adapted the first book in the Rick Riordan book series, and the sophomore season is expected to adapt the events in the second book, The Sea of Monsters. The author has now confirmed that the writers' room for the coming season is already underway.

Taking to his official Threads account, Riordan announced that the writers' room was in full swing. The author, who also serves as executive producer on the series, also noted that early scripts are "in excellent shape." The author wrote, "A good first day yesterday in the PJO season two writers' room! As I mentioned, we had a mini-room going before the WGA strike to start the scripts, on the assumption we'd get a green light, so we aren't starting from zero this week." Riordan then continues to praise the work done so far, saying, "The scripts we have so far are in excellent shape. Can't wait to see more of Luke, Clarisse, Mr. D is S2. And of course Tyson! It was great to see our writing team again. Going back in today!"

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been one of the many topics on the lips of attendees at TCA 24, with co-creator and executive producer Jonathan E. Steinbergconfirming that "there's a couple scripts that have been written" for the second season. Co-creator and showrunner Dan Shotz notes that it's helpful to have an outline in terms of the second book. In the meantime, the pair can confirm that whilst there remains "a lot of moving parts," the show's executive producers are impressed with "how the story is shaping up." Collider's own Carly Lane-Perry also reported that Shotz highlighted plans for threading in story details from Books 3, 4, and 5 into the new season. Rick and Becky Riordan will be staying on as executive producers for the coming season, and the pair are "in the room at all times" while the writers' room works.

When Will Season 2 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Begin Filming?

Percy has defied - with help from his friends, Grover (Aryan Simhadri), and Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) - the prophecy that hung over his head. Having retrieved Zeus' (Lance Reddick) lightning bolt, his focus will now turn to his eventual battle against Kronos (Nick Boraine). So when can filming on Percy's next adventure begin? "As soon as possible," Steinberg explained at the ongoing TCA tour, with the caveat that: "We feel the demand of people wanting to see more, but we want to make sure we get this right."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Demigod Percy Jackson leads a quest across America to prevent a war among the Olympian gods. Release Date December 20, 2023 Creator Rick Riordan, Jonathan E. Steinberg Cast Walker Scobell , Leah Jeffries , Aryan Simhadri , Jason Mantzoukas , Adam Copeland Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

