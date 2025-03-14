If you are a fan of Percy Jackson, the time to celebrate is now. In a surprising move, Disney+ announced today that their series Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been officially renewed for Season 3. The news comes way before Season 2 of the adventure series even premieres, which is why Disney took the opportunity to underscore the release window for the next batch of episodes: the second season is slated to hit Disney+ this December.

With this Season 3 renewal announced months in advance, Disney is signaling to fans that they trust the material that the Percy Jackson team was able to put together under the leadership of Rick Riordan — who is, of course, the author of the best-selling novels. With the renewal, fans of the franchise will see for the very first time a live-action adaptation of the third book in the series, The Titan's Curse. In it, Percy (Walker Scobell) goes on a journey to rescue Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), who is kidnapped by the Atlas. The short-lived movie franchise led by Logan Lerman (We Were The Lucky Ones) never made it as far as Book 3.

In an official statement, author and series creator Riordan celebrated the early renewal and teased the events and characters that fans will see on screen for the first time. He wrote:

“We’re so grateful to be continuing the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+. This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time. It’s a huge sign of commitment from Disney, and speaks volumes about the enthusiasm with which the fandom has embraced the TV show. Thank you, demigods worldwide!”

'Percy Jackson' Season 1 Was a Hit