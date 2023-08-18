The Big Picture Percy Jackson and the Olympians will debut on Disney+ on December 20, 2023, with the first two episodes released initially and subsequent episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays.

The teaser for the series gives glimpses of an epic adventure, showcasing mythological characters and highlighting Percy's journey with his friends Annabeth and Grover.

The show features a star-studded cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Megan Mullally, and Rick Riordan was heavily involved in the production, having written the first two episodes and served as an executive producer.

This is it, demigods. Disney+ has finally set a debut date for its television adaptation of Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson and the Olympians! Today, the streamer unveiled a brand-new teaser for the series, which officially revealed that Season 1 is set to debut December 20, 2023, on the streamer. It will premiere with the first two episodes, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly on Wednesdays. The teaser and release date were announced today in honor of Percy Jackson's birthday — though we all have cause to celebrate.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows its title character, a 12-year-old boy (Walker Scobell) who lives a relatively ordinary life. That is, until one of his teachers attacks him, and also, his teacher is a monster. No big deal. So, when Percy's mother Sally (Virginia Kull) finds out, she spills a pretty hefty secret: Percy is a demigod. With this new information in mind, Percy goes to Camp Half-Blood to be around other demigod children. However, he is soon swept into a brewing war on Olympus after Zeus (the late Lance Reddick) accuses Percy of stealing his lightning bolt. To prove his innocence and find the actual thief, Percy traverses the United States and the underworld with the help of his new friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries).

Though the latest teaser is only 30-seconds long, it packs an exciting punch as viewers eagerly await December. It begins as Percy arrives at where is presumably Olympus before the shot changes. Actual show footage wise, the teaser promises an epic adventure as it showcases glimpses of mythological characters who become key parts of Percy's journey, as well as the general scope of the series. Moreover, viewers see that Annabeth and Grover are the perfect companions for Percy as they take down monsters along the way. As everything plays out, a voiceover from Percy's mother tells Percy that Greek gods are real, followed by Zeus saying he and the other gods have been expecting him.

Image via Disney

Who Else Worked on Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

Alongside the mentioned cast, Percy Jackson and the Olympians features a large ensemble worthy of the gods themselves. Recurring and guest cast includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Toby Stephens, Jason Mantzoukas, Jay Duplass, Glynn Turman, Adam Copeland, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Olivea Morton, Suzanne Cryer, Timm Sharp, and Timothy Omundson. This time around, Rick Riordan was heavily involved, having written the first two episodes with Jon Steinberg and executive producing. Steinberg and Dan Shotz act as showrunners, with James Bobin as director and executive producer. Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, and Jet Wilkinson executive produced.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will debut on December 20, 2023 on Disney+. Watch the new teaser below: