The Big Picture Disney+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming Percy Jackson series, giving fans a thrilling preview of the core trio's adventure.

Based on the beloved book series by Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson follows the journey of Percy as he discovers his godly heritage and embarks on a quest to clear his name and save Olympus.

With the potential for multiple seasons, Disney+ is the perfect platform to bring a comprehensive and faithful adaptation of the Percy Jackson books to eager viewers.

Get excited, demigods – another new look at Disney+'s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians is here. A day after a new poster and set of images was released, Disney+ has shared another trailer for the series. It offers yet another action-packed glimpse at what to except from the latest adaptation, including a greater look at the core trio's quest. The series debuts Wednesday, December 20 on the streamer.

Based on Rick Riordan's beloved middle-grade fantasy series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians centers on its title character Percy (Walker Scobell), a 12-year-old boy who, following an incident at school, learns about his godly heritage. So, her hand forced, Percy's mother (Virginia Kull) sends him to Camp Half-Blood, a place made just for demigod children to hone their divine powers and learn more about themselves. While there, Percy discovers his father his Poseidon (Toby Stephens), god of the sea. He also learns that someone has stolen Zeus' (the late Lance Reddick) lightning bolt, and Zeus believes it was Percy. To prove his innocence and stop the mounting tension on Olympus, Percy and his new friends Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) journey across America, encountering frightening new dangers along the way.

The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 were written by Riordan and Jon Steinberg, with James Bobin as director. All three serve as executive producers along with Dan Shotz, Rebecca Riordan, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engstrōm, Jet Wilkinson, and Bert Salke. The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg also executive produced. Alongside the mentioned cast, it stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Jay Duplass, Glynn Turman, Adam Copeland, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Olivea Morton, Suzanne Cryer, Timm Sharp, and Timothy Omundson.

Disney+ Is Giving 'Percy Jackson' the Perfect Outlet to Shine

Image via Disney+

Riordan's Percy Jackson series first debuted in 2005 and has since sold millions of copies and spawned various books set within the same universe. While it already thrives in book form, a television series is a fitting format for Riordan's work, especially after it was unable to carry on in movie form. As viewers already know, Season 1 of the Disney+ series will adapt the first book in Riordan's series, with a potential second season focusing on the second book, The Sea Monsters. Should the excitement surrounding the series translate into successful viewership, Disney+ may yet be just what Percy Jackson needs to bring a fleshed-out adaptation to the table, with five books in the original series.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuts its first two episodes December 20 on Disney+. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays, with eight episodes in total. Watch the trailer below: