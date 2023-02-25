The long (long) awaited television adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is inching ever closer to gracing our screens, with filming having wrapped at the beginning of the month. Throughout the show's lifespan thus far, fans have received several hints at what to expect from the show, from author Rick Riordan praising the cast, the cast speaking about their roles, and the very first trailer unveiled during D23. As we wait for more updates, Riordan continued to heap on the praise, this time for the show's title character played by Walker Scobell.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Riordan shared his excitement for Scobell's portrayal of Percy. He stated that "Walker's Percy is just totally spot-on." He further emphasized why the sentiment is noteworthy, acknowledging the difficulty in translating the original book's first-person POV to the screen: "[I]t's really hard to take a book that is told 100 percent from a first-person narrator and translate it to film, because you can't… I mean, I guess you could have a voice-over narrative...[But] it's not the same."

He continued by noting they needed different ways to convey Percy in more screen-friendly ways, "through dialogue, through his expressions, through his actions." Per Riordan, Scobell nailed it, saying: "And Walker has that sense of alchemy. Everybody says this about him when they watch him perform: This kid is a superstar. The screen loves him, and he is so good and so natural and so dedicated at everything. It really is stunning, and he's a huge megafan of the books."

Percy Jackson is adapted from Riordan's fantasy book series, with Season 1 aiming to adapt the first book. It follows a 12-year-old Percy whose life is changed after being attacked by one of his teachers. Shortly after, his mother reveals that Percy is a demigod and sends him to Camp Half-Blood, where he can be around other young demigods. However, Percy is soon pulled into a brewing war, and enlists the help of his new friends, Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) to stop it before it takes a turn for the worst.

The Percy Jackson Cast Is Worthy of Olympus

Along with the aforementioned cast, the upcoming series boasts a star-studded ensemble. It stars Lance Reddick as Zeus, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa, Megan Mullally as Mrs. Dodds/Alecto, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Adam Copeland as Ares, Suzanne Cryer as Echidna, Jay Duplass as Hades, Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus, Glynn Turman as Chiron, Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit, Tim Sharp as Gabe Ugliano, Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, and Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson.

The pilot episode was co-written by Riordan and Joe Steinberg, and directed by James Bobin. Riordan, Steinberg, Bobin, Rebecca Riordan, Dan Shotz, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg executive produce.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently on track for a 2024 release as the show continues post-production. Chec out the teaser below: